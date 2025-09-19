Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft rolls out 'Gaming Copilot' AI on Windows 11 PCs: How it works

Microsoft rolls out 'Gaming Copilot' AI on Windows 11 PCs: How it works

Gaming Copilot, Microsoft's AI-powered assistant for players, begins its Windows 11 rollout worldwide, with Xbox mobile app support set to arrive next month

Gaming Copilot on PC, Android and iOS devices
Microsoft has started expanding access to its AI-powered assistant, Gaming Copilot, on Windows 11. The feature, tested earlier, is now rolling out to PC players globally, with availability in all regions except China. According to Microsoft’s Xbox press release, the Gaming Copilot will also arrive on the Xbox mobile app for iOS and Android in October.
 
Microsoft Xbox, in its press release, wrote: “Starting today, PC players will begin seeing Gaming Copilot integrated directly into their Game Bar experience as the feature rolls out gradually over the next few weeks. It will then come to the Xbox mobile app on Apple and Android next month, where players will be able to access this personalised companion via a second screen without distracting from their gameplay.” 
  On Windows 11, Gaming Copilot appears as a widget inside the Game Bar. It includes a voice mode that allows players to speak directly to the assistant without leaving a game. On PC, Gaming Copilot’s Voice Mode supports “Push to Talk” for quick in-game queries and a “Mini Mode” that keeps conversations running in a compact pinned widget. These options let players get assistance without interrupting gameplay. The AI can also interpret what’s on screen to provide real-time guidance, such as identifying an enemy or boss and suggesting strategies.
 
Beyond in-game help, Gaming Copilot can recommend new titles, highlight recent Xbox achievements, and assist with play history. Microsoft says the assistant will be optimised for upcoming handheld devices like the ROG Xbox Ally and eventually expand to Xbox consoles.
  In its press release, Microsoft described Gaming Copilot as a “personal sidekick” that provides tips, recommendations, and insights during play. The company envisions the tool evolving into an AI coach capable of offering deeper gameplay strategies.

Sep 19 2025

