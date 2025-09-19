Microsoft rolls out 'Gaming Copilot' AI on Windows 11 PCs: How it works

On Windows 11, Gaming Copilot appears as a widget inside the Game Bar. It includes a voice mode that allows players to speak directly to the assistant without leaving a game. On PC, Gaming Copilot’s Voice Mode supports “Push to Talk” for quick in-game queries and a “Mini Mode” that keeps conversations running in a compact pinned widget. These options let players get assistance without interrupting gameplay. The AI can also interpret what’s on screen to provide real-time guidance, such as identifying an enemy or boss and suggesting strategies.