Google now lets you share your custom AI 'Gem' with others in Gemini app

Google now lets you share your custom AI 'Gem' with others in Gemini app

Google now lets users share Gems, its customisable AI assistants, which are said to make collaboration easier for work, personal projects, and creative tasks

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has added a new feature to its Gemini AI platform that lets users share custom Gems, its AI assistants, which are designed for specific tasks. According to Google’s blog, the new feature makes it simple to distribute personalised assistants to colleagues, friends, or family members, much like sharing a file via Google Drive. Sharing Gems also helps cut down on repeat prompts and improves productivity.
 
In its blog, Google stated: “Whether you have crafted a detailed vacation guide for your family, a story-writing partner for your creative team or a personalised meal planner for a friend, sharing your Gems makes collaboration easier.”
 

Gemini AI Gems sharing: How it works

With the latest update, users can share their Gem creations with others, ensuring broader access and reducing duplication of effort. According to the blog, the sharing process is similar to Google Drive’s familiar controls. From the Gem manager in the web app, creators can select the “Share” option next to their Gem. Also similar to Google Drive, you can control who can view and use your Gems and who’s allowed to edit them.
 
For example, instead of multiple co-workers designing similar custom assistants with minor variations, one shared Gem could serve the entire team. Similarly, families planning vacations or individuals building collaborative writing projects can now work from a single shared resource. Google highlights that the feature can also benefit meal planning, guides, and other recurring tasks where collaboration is key. 

Gems, first launched last year with Gemini Advanced, allow users to create AI experts by providing detailed instructions for particular scenarios. During the launch, Google offered several ready-made Gems such as a brainstorming partner, a learning coach, a career advisor, a writing editor, and a coding assistant.
 
Initially, Gems were available only to Gemini Advanced subscribers, later expanding to Gemini Business and Enterprise users in more than 150 countries. In March, Google made Gems accessible to all users, with support for uploading files to enhance personalisation. 

How to create Gems

  • Visit Google Gemini's official website and log in with your Google Account.
  • Go to the "Gem manager" option on the side menu and click on the create new Gem option.
  • In the Editor section, provide your custom Gem bot with a name and a set of instructions.
  • Click on "Save" to create the Gem.
  • You can also check how the Gem responds to a prompt in the "Preview" section.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

