Garena Free Fire Max: August 25 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 25, giving players access to a variety of rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other valuable in-game collectibles.
Since these codes come with both time limits and usage restrictions, they must be claimed promptly before they expire or reach the redemption cap.
Listed below are the currently active codes along with a simple step-by-step guide on how players can successfully redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 25 are:
- A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
- B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
- T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
- F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
- N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
- X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
- R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
- Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
- U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
- P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
- V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
- D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z
- M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
- E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O
- H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max code is redeemed, the rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox, with gold or diamonds credited to the account immediately.
These codes usually unlock exclusive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited cosmetic upgrades.
Since each code is restricted to 500 uses per day and remains valid for only around twelve hours, players are advised to claim them as soon as possible.