Meta plans to launch a smartwatch with built-in camera in September: Report

Meta is reportedly preparing to launch a new smartwatch equipped with a built-in camera and artificial intelligence (AI) tools. According to a report by 9to5Google citing DigiTimes, the device could be unveiled at the Meta Connect conference, scheduled for September 17–18 in the US.

The upcoming smartwatch is said to be part of Meta’s broader strategy to build a cohesive ecosystem around its wearable technology, complementing its smart glasses and Quest virtual reality headsets.

Meta’s smartwatch project: Background and revival

Meta’s smartwatch project was first spotted in 2021, with prototypes featuring two cameras – a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor for video calls, and a 12-megapixel rear camera that required removing the device from the wrist to take pictures.

Meta's smartwatch project was reportedly shelved in 2022, but development resumed in early 2024. The revived version is expected to feature AI integration and a camera lens, although the final hardware specifications are yet to be confirmed. Quoting DigiTimes, the report said: "Meta Platforms Inc. is reportedly reviving its smartwatch project, potentially with a camera lens, timed with its Meta Connect conference on September 17–18 in the US. The smartwatch is expected to complement Meta's upcoming AI glasses. China's Huaqin is said to be the primary manufacturer."

What to expect The new smartwatch is expected to prioritise camera-based functionality and AI capabilities, distinguishing it from current offerings by Apple, Samsung, and Garmin, which focus more on health tracking and notifications. With China-based Huaqin reportedly handling manufacturing, the device is likely to support AI-enabled features that align with Meta's ecosystem, potentially including image recognition, smart assistant interactions, and enhanced user interface for AR/VR devices. Unlike conventional smartwatches, Meta's device may shift the focus towards contextual computing and gesture-based control, especially in tandem with devices like smart glasses.