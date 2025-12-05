Friday, December 05, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple confirms iPhone 17 Pro misses a camera feature older Pros still have

Apple confirms iPhone 17 Pro misses a camera feature older Pros still have

The iPhone 17 Pro series does not support Night mode in Portrait shots, a feature available on the iPhone Pro line since the iPhone 12 series from 2020

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 17 Pro series cannot take Night mode pictures in Portrait mode — a capability that even older Pro models, including the iPhone 12 Pro from 2020, still offer. According to a report by 9to5Google, several users on Reddit and Apple’s support forums had been questioning why Night mode would not turn on during portrait shots. While users suspected a software bug, Apple’s new support document confirms that the feature is not supported on the latest Pro model iPhones.

What’s happening

According to a report by Mint, users have been reporting that on the iPhone 17 Pro, Night mode never activates when the camera is in Portrait mode. Some also pointed out that even if they take a normal Night mode photo of a person, the phone does not save depth data, meaning the image cannot be converted into a portrait afterwards.
 
 
One user summarised the issue on Apple’s forum: “If I’m in Portrait mode, Night mode will not activate no matter how dark it is.” With the iPhone 17 lineup already under scrutiny, this missing feature has added to user frustration.

What Apple’s support document says

According to Apple’s support page, the list of supported devices that can take Night mode photos in Portrait mode does not include the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max models, but it does list iPhone Pro models from previous generations. Supported models include:
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
However, the support document notes that Night mode selfies and time-lapse videos are supported on the iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air. 
 
While Apple has not detailed why Night mode Portrait is missing, it is likely that the company is working on a fix.
 
For those unfamiliar, Night mode improves low-light photos by extending the camera’s exposure time. This allows the lens to capture more light and detail in dark settings. Depending on how dim the scene is, the exposure can last from a fraction of a second to several seconds, helping brighten shadows and reduce noise.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

