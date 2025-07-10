Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta hires Apple's top AI exec with pay deal exceeding $200 million

Meta hires Apple's top AI exec with pay deal exceeding $200 million

Meta offered over $200 million to recruit Apple's software engineer Ruoming Pang to its new superintelligence team, part of a broader push with unusually high compensation for top AI talents

Meta

The structure of these compensation packages within Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) includes a base salary, a signing bonus, and a significant allocation of Meta shares (Photo: Reuters)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta Platforms Inc has offered exceptionally high remuneration packages to new members of its ‘superintelligence’ unit, including a deal exceeding $200 million for a former senior Apple engineer.
 
Meta has appointed Ruoming Pang, former head of Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) team, with a compensation package reportedly worth several hundred million US dollars over multiple years, according to Bloomberg. Apple opted not to counter the offer, as such figures are well above the norm for leadership roles at the company, excluding Chief Executive Tim Cook.
 
High compensation offers for AI talent 
This level of remuneration is consistent with other major appointments to Meta’s superintelligence initiative, which now features former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and AI entrepreneur Daniel Gross. Additionally, Meta named Scale AI co-founder Alexandr Wang as its Chief AI Officer by acquiring a 49 per cent stake in his company, valued at $14.3 billion.
 
 
What is superintelligence

Also Read

New games coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade to bring four new games next month: Check titles and details

lens technology, Zhou Qunfei

Apple supplier Lens Technology to debut in Hong Kong after $607 mn float

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26 may add natural language search, cooling fix to Apple Maps: Report

Apple iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 3 ahead of first public beta: What's new

Mark Zuckerberg

Apple's top AI models executive leaves to join Meta's AI expansion drive

 
‘Superintelligence’ refers to a level of artificial intelligence that surpasses human capabilities across all domains. Currently, no AI system has reached this threshold.
 
Today’s technologies remain beneath the threshold of artificial general intelligence (AGI), which represents the ability to match human proficiency across a broad array of tasks. AGI is a theoretical type of AI designed to exhibit cognitive capabilities equivalent to those of humans.  Also read: Meta AI talent raid: OpenAI promises to reward employees after 8 poached 
   Unparalleled compensation packages
 
From a numerical standpoint, the compensation levels within Meta’s superintelligence team rank among the highest in the corporate world, even surpassing CEO roles at leading global banks. However, much of the remuneration is performance-based and dependent on long-term commitment. If staff departs prematurely or if Meta’s stock underperforms, large portions of the package may remain unclaimed.
 
The structure of these compensation packages within Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) includes a base salary, a signing bonus, and a significant allocation of Meta shares — with the equity component forming the bulk of the total offer. Initial cash payments can be substantial, particularly in cases where candidates are relinquishing valuable startup equity. In such scenarios, the signing bonus may be increased to offset these losses.
 
Meta’s recent AI struggles 
Once viewed as a frontrunner in open-source AI innovation, Meta has recently encountered internal setbacks. These include key employee departures and delays in releasing next-generation models intended to rival those from Google, OpenAI, and China-based DeepSeek.

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 10 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

artificial intelligence

Can China compete against US in AI talent war with homegrown minds?

Sabih Khan, Apple COO

Meet Sabih Khan, Apple's Indian-origin exec just named its new COO

x, Twitter

Linda Yaccarino quits as CEO of Elon Musk's X after two-year stint

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE: See pictures here

Topics : Apple Facebook artifical intelligence BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon