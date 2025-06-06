Google updates Gemini for Android, adds swipe gesture to launch Live mode

Google is rolling out several interface improvements to the Gemini app for Android , aiming to enhance navigation and accessibility. According to a report by 9to5Google, the update introduces a swipe-left gesture to launch Gemini Live , along with updated layouts for the Plus and overflow menus.

Gemini for Android: What’s new

Swipe-left for Gemini Live

One of the most notable updates is the addition of a swipe-left gesture that instantly launches Gemini Live, enabling quicker access to the fullscreen assistant interface. This provides an alternative to tapping the corner button and enhances ease of navigation.

Updated Plus menu

The plus menu, which had briefly reverted to a list format due to a bug, has now returned to its redesigned side-by-side pill layout via a server-side update. This menu gives quick access to:

Camera

Gallery

Files

Drive

(Deep) Research

Canvas