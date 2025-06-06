Google's 'Find My Device' officially becomes 'Find Hub' across platforms

Google has officially rebranded its Find My Device service to Find Hub, completing a platform-wide rollout that began at the Android Show I/O Edition in May. The updated name is now visible not only on the Play Store, but also across the Settings app in Android devices and on the web platform.

According to reports, the rebranding appears with Play services version 25.20.37, replacing all instances of "Find My Device" with "Find Hub". The option to activate the service, previously listed under Security & Privacy, is also now labelled as Find Hub. While Business Standard could not independently verify the update at the time of writing, the broader rollout is in motion.

As part of this update, Google has also made privacy-related UI changes. User account details, including name and email previously linked to account settings, are now hidden by default. Google Find Hub: What's new At the Android Show, Google outlined new features for Find Hub, including: Ultra-wideband (UWB) support, enabling more precise location tracking. Initially, this will support Motorola's Moto Tags.

Satellite connectivity for offline tracking, expected to arrive later in 2025.

Two-tab design: One tab for locating personal devices and another for tracking or sharing real-time location with friends and family.

Flexible sharing: Users can share location either temporarily or indefinitely.

