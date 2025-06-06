Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's 'Find My Device' officially becomes 'Find Hub' across platforms

Google's 'Find My Device' officially becomes 'Find Hub' across platforms

Google has officially renamed 'Find My Device' to 'Find Hub' across platforms, with new features including UWB support, privacy tweaks, and expanded device and people tracking

Google Find Hub
Google Find Hub
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has officially rebranded its Find My Device service to Find Hub, completing a platform-wide rollout that began at the Android Show I/O Edition in May. The updated name is now visible not only on the Play Store, but also across the Settings app in Android devices and on the web platform.
 
According to reports, the rebranding appears with Play services version 25.20.37, replacing all instances of "Find My Device" with "Find Hub". The option to activate the service, previously listed under Security & Privacy, is also now labelled as Find Hub. While Business Standard could not independently verify the update at the time of writing, the broader rollout is in motion.
 
As part of this update, Google has also made privacy-related UI changes. User account details, including name and email previously linked to account settings, are now hidden by default.

Google Find Hub: What’s new

At the Android Show, Google outlined new features for Find Hub, including:
 
  • Ultra-wideband (UWB) support, enabling more precise location tracking. Initially, this will support Motorola’s Moto Tags.
  • Satellite connectivity for offline tracking, expected to arrive later in 2025.
  • Two-tab design: One tab for locating personal devices and another for tracking or sharing real-time location with friends and family.
  • Flexible sharing: Users can share location either temporarily or indefinitely.
  • Expanded partnerships for smart tracking
To boost travel-related features, Google has partnered with:
  • Smart baggage brands: July, Mokobara
  • Sport equipment tracker: Peak (for ski gear)
  • Airlines: Aer Lingus, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia, Singapore Airlines
These collaborations will allow users to track luggage in real-time and share tracking info with airline partners to aid recovery. Apple’s Find My network already integrates with over a dozen airlines, including Air India—Google is likely moving in a similar direction.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nothing confirms 'Headphone 1' debut with Phone 3 launch on July 1: Details

WWDC25: iOS 26 to game app, iPhone 17 Air preview; what to expect on June 9

GTA Online: Diamonds in vault, triple rewards, big discounts till June 16

Snapchat arrives on Apple Watch: Here is everything you can do with it

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 6 redeem codes to win rewards and emote

Topics :GoogleTechnology NewsGoogle apps

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story