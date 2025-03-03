Monday, March 03, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft to discontinue Skype in May 2025: What's next for existing users?

Microsoft to discontinue Skype in May 2025: What's next for existing users?

During the transition period, Skype users will have the choice to switch to Teams or export their data

Microsoft Skype and Teams

Microsoft Skype and Teams

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced that its video conferencing platform, Skype, will no longer be available after May 2025. The company stated that it is "retiring" Skype and will enable users to transition seamlessly to the free version of Microsoft Teams. Additionally, users who prefer not to migrate to Teams will have the option to export their Skype data.
 
Microsoft highlighted that Teams is a more advanced communication and collaboration hub, offering many of Skype's core features, such as one-on-one and group calls, messaging, and file sharing. Teams also offers additional features such as the ability to host meetings, manage calendars, build and join communities, and more.
 
 
What is next for Skype users?
 
During the transition period, Skype users will have the choice to switch to Teams or export their data.
 
Microsoft will soon introduce an option for Skype users to sign into the free version of Teams on supported devices using their Skype credentials. Upon logging into Teams with a Skype account, existing chats and contacts will automatically appear within the app. Users can continue to call and chat with Skype contacts until May while using Teams. For those who opt out of migrating, Microsoft is offering data export options, including chats, contacts, and call history.

Also Read

Premiumquantum computing, AI, CHIP

It's a quantum leap in computing with India joining the global race

Skype

Microsoft to retire Skype in May 2025, shifts focus to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft

Microsoft urges Trump to overhaul Biden's last AI-chip export curbs

Microsoft

Microsoft removes employees from meeting for protesting AI deal with Israel

Tech Wrap February 26

Tech wrap Feb 26: AI-powered Alexa, Samsung Galaxy A-series, MS Office apps

Additionally, Microsoft has announced that it will discontinue paid Skype features for new users, including Skype Credit and subscriptions for international and domestic calls. Existing subscription users can continue using Skype Credit and subscriptions until the end of their next renewal period. After May 5, 2025, remaining paid users will still have access to the Skype Dial Pad through the Skype web portal and within Teams.
 

More From This Section

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 series, featuring Ultra model, to launch in India on March 11

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

Why are enterprises reluctant to adopt GenAI despite the hype around it?

Premiumcryptocurrency, crypto, cyber crime

How cryptocurrency is becoming a mainstay for cybercriminals worldwide

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

We don't outsource our critical software system : Ex-Isro chief Somanath

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s

Indian entities may lose Rs 20,000 cr to cybercrimes in 2025: CloudSEK

Topics : Microsoft Skype Microsoft 365 Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon