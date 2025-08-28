Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft brings cloud gaming to more affordable Xbox Game Pass tiers

Microsoft has announced that Xbox is extending Cloud Gaming to Game Pass Core and Standard users via Insider testing, reducing reliance on the pricier Ultimate tier

Microsoft is broadening access to its Xbox cloud gaming services, allowing more players to stream and play games across devices. As of today, Xbox Insiders subscribed to Game Pass Core or Standard can try new features that include cloud gaming for select titles and the option to play PC versions of certain games. Until now, these capabilities were largely reserved for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, but now, this is set to expand.

What’s new for Xbox Insiders

As part of this Insider rollout, Game Pass Core and Standard members will be able to stream cloud-compatible games already included in their subscription, along with some titles they personally own. Players can launch sessions through Xbox’s website on browsers, the Xbox app on TVs, or the Xbox PC app.
 
Additionally, Core and Standard subscribers will for the first time gain access to PC editions of select titles, offering more flexibility to play on Windows PCs or handhelds.
Notably, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs Rs 829 per month, whereas the Game Pass Standard costs Rs 619 per month and the Game Pass Core costs just Rs 349 per month.
 
This latest development comes on the heels of Microsoft recently announcing that it was working on “more affordable” ways to bring cloud games to players. The company has also tested other approaches, including a dedicated version of Xbox Cloud Gaming and the possibility of a free, ad-supported model.
For now, the new features are only available through the Xbox Insider Program. Interested players can join by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox consoles or Windows PCs.

