Garena Free Fire Max: August 28 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed new redeem codes for August 28. Here is a detailed guide that can be followed to redeem today's codes

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 28, offering players access to rewards like unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other in-game items.
 
As these codes are only valid for a limited period and can be claimed by a restricted number of users, players are advised to use them quickly before they expire or run out.
 
Below is the list of currently active codes along with an easy step-by-step guide to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 28 are:
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • MNBV34ASDFZX
  • LKJH67QWERTB
  • POIU90ZXCVNM
  • TREW23ASDFGH
  • YUIO56BNMLKJ
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox, with any gold or diamonds credited instantly to the account.
 
These codes often grant access to rare items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-time cosmetic upgrades.
Because each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and typically remains valid for only about twelve hours, players should redeem them promptly before they expire.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

