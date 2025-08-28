Garena Free Fire Max: August 28 redeem codes to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 28, offering players access to rewards like unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other in-game items.

As these codes are only valid for a limited period and can be claimed by a restricted number of users, players are advised to use them quickly before they expire or run out.

Below is the list of currently active codes along with an easy step-by-step guide to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 28 are:

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

MNBV34ASDFZX

LKJH67QWERTB

POIU90ZXCVNM

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4 ALSO READ: WhatsApp for Android tests passkeys for on-device backup encryption: Report Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox, with any gold or diamonds credited instantly to the account.