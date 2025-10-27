Monday, October 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple reportedly plans iPhone line revamp with fold, flip, all-glass models

Apple reportedly plans iPhone line revamp with fold, flip, all-glass models

Apple is said to be developing multiple new iPhone designs - including book-style and flip-style foldables, and a bezel-free "all-glass" iPhone - with launches planned between 2026 and 2028

Apple, Apple store

Representative image: Apple Hebbal store

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple reportedly has several new iPhone models lined up for the next three years, including multiple foldable designs and a bezel-free iPhone. According to a report by CNET, Apple plans on launching its maiden foldable iPhone, which will likely feature a book-style design, in 2026. This is expected to be followed by a “Bezel-free” model on the iPhone’s 20th anniversary and a flip-style foldable the year after.
 
In addition to these new form factors, Apple is expected to upgrade the base iPhone models with more RAM, further narrowing the gap between the standard and Pro variants.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone models: Details

Foldable iPhone

According to CNET, Apple is developing a book-style foldable iPhone that folds horizontally—similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup. The model could debut in 2026 and is expected to feature a 7.8-inch primary display, dual rear cameras, and Touch ID.
 
 
This aligns with an earlier report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who claimed the foldable iPhone might resemble “two iPhone Air units placed side by side.” The outer screen could measure around 5.5 inches with a 2088×1422 resolution, while the inner foldable display might offer a 2713×1920 resolution.
 
The device is said to feature four cameras — two on the front (one for each display) and a dual rear setup with a 48MP main sensor paired with either an ultra-wide or telephoto lens.

Also Read

Adobe's Project Indigo

Adobe Project Indigo app now supports iPhone 17 series, but no selfies yet

OpenAI acquires Software Applications Incorporated, the company behind Sky

OpenAI acquires AI startup by ex-Apple engineers behind Workflow, Shortcuts

Adobe's Project Indigo

Adobe Indigo camera app faces issues on iPhone 17 series, fix coming soon

Samsung's Galaxy XR Headset

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset debuts at half the price of Apple's Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro M5 and Samsung Galaxy XR

Samsung Galaxy XR: Here is how it stacks up against Apple Vision Pro M5

  Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu have suggested the foldable iPhone could measure between 9mm and 9.5mm thick when folded, and about 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded. Citing Spyglass analyst M.G. Siegler, CNET also reported that Apple is working on minimising the crease visibility on the foldable display and designing customised software for the form factor.

Bezel-less iPhone

Apple’s first completely bezel-free iPhone may arrive in 2027, coinciding with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary. The CNET report describes this model as a “flat candy bar”-style device with an OLED screen that curves around all four edges of the phone. According to the report, Apple’s display supplier Samsung Display started the work on such a display panel, back in 2023.
 
This development echoes earlier information from Bloomberg, which claimed that Apple’s 2027 iPhone—possibly called “iPhone 20”—will mark the culmination of Jony Ive’s long-standing “single slab of glass” design philosophy.

Flip-style iPhone

Apple is also reportedly working on a vertically folding clamshell iPhone, expected to launch in 2028. According to CNET, this flip-style iPhone will feature a cover screen capable of showing notifications, AI-powered shortcuts, and other glanceable content. The report suggests Apple may position this model toward lifestyle-oriented markets.
  While this particular design has received little attention, The Information reported in 2024 that Apple had been prototyping two widthwise-folding iPhones, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. That report had hinted at possible mass production by late 2025, but CNET’s timeline now suggests Apple may be prioritising the book-style foldable first.

Improvements to base iPhone

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to upgrade the base iPhone model with 12GB RAM, similar to what Apple reportedly offers on its Pro models. The company has reportedly asked suppliers for LPDDR5X DRAM modules, which are only available in 12GB and 16GB configurations. This suggests that Apple could upgrade the RAM on the base iPhone models, likely to better support more demanding AI features.
 
The 9to5Mac report also notes that Apple may shift to a staggered launch schedule for its iPhone 18 lineup. The iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone Fold could debut during Apple’s fall 2026 event, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e might follow in early 2027.

More From This Section

New Lock Glimpse feature on Nothing Phone 3a series with NothingOS 4.0 open beta

NothingOS 4.0: Nothing may place ads and pre-loaded apps on Phone 3a series

Oppo deepens partnership with Google Gemini for ColorOS 16

ColorOS 16: OPPO Find X9 series to feature deeper Google Gemini integration

artificial intelligence, AI Models

China's new 'brain-like' AI server to consume 90% less power than others

Xiaomi

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

Cyber Security

India's fintech boom faces rising cyber threats amid rapid expansionpremium

Topics : Apple iPhone Foldable iphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon