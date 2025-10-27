Adobe Project Indigo app now supports iPhone 17 series, but no selfies yet

Project Indigo’s difficulty with iPhone 17 series

According to the Adobe Community forum, the company acknowledged ongoing issues preventing its Indigo camera app from functioning on Apple’s new iPhone 17 models. It further announced that the fix for this issue has been made by Apple in the iOS 26.1 update; however, till then, the front camera will be disabled in Indigo.

Adobe wrote, “Hello everyone - thank you for your patience while you wait for the iPhone 17 support. We are working hard on it, and we have run into some issues, especially with the front camera. Some of them we flagged to Apple, who have made a fix and will ship it with iOS 26.1. Sadly, that means we need to consider disabling the front camera in Indigo until that version of iOS is shipped.”