Adobe Project Indigo app now supports iPhone 17 series, but no selfies yet

Project Indigo’s difficulty with iPhone 17 series
- Issues with very noisy captures in Photo mode in low light if the ISO is high. The company suggested using Night mode to capture such scenes or lowering the ISO to 500 or below.
- Auto exposure may flicker in Photo mode in low-light conditions.
- 4x telephoto images on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may exhibit a brighter band towards the bottom of the image.
- To address some of the issues, the company also made some improvements with iOS 26 compatibility on all devices.
Project Indigo improvements
- Adobe on the Apple App Store highlighted the improvements made in the new update and wrote:
- The Exposure compensation slider now works when rotated into landscape orientation.
- TipKit no longer obscures the filmstrip in landscape orientation.
- Filmstrip gestures now work correctly on iOS 26.
- Fixed a rare memory leak when the app is backgrounded during preview.
- The number of frames slider now has haptic feedback. Fixed an issue where certain Pro Controls are not respected if the individual component's UI is not visible. Fixed an issue where newly captured photos cannot be shared from the filmstrip.
Adobe’s Project Indigo app: Supported Apple iPhone models
- iPhone 17 series
- iPhone 16 series
- iPhone 15 series
- iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
What is Project Indigo
Project Indigo: Key features
- Multiple capture: Rather than clicking just one shot, the app captures a burst of photos for every capture pressed. It combines those pictures together to produce a high-quality photo with lower noise and higher dynamic range.
- Natural look: Indigo uses computational photography and AI to produce photos with a natural, DSLR-like appearance. This includes subtle but deliberate processing for subjects and skies. The look is applied when generating JPEG images and also embedded as a rendering suggestion in RAW DNG files (if enabled). All raw pixel data remains unchanged — the look does not modify the actual image data.
- Pro controls: Indigo offers full manual control over image capture settings, including focus, exposure time, ISO, exposure compensation, and white balance. Focus control provides an optional magnified loupe for precise adjustment, while white balance can be set by tapping on a neutral grey object. The Night mode allows users to manually choose how many frames are aligned and merged into a final photo — more frames reduce noise but increase capture time. A Long Exposure mode is also available when the device is mounted on a tripod, enabling synthetic long exposure effects such as “water-into-silk,” with the camera continuously capturing and merging frames until the user stops the process.
- Super-resolution for zoom: Digital zoom typically leads to a loss in image quality. To counter this, Indigo applies multi-frame super-resolution technology that restores much of the lost detail. When active, the ‘SR’ indicator appears on the zoom buttons.
- Macro mode: Enabling Macro mode from the viewfinder allows users to capture detailed close-up shots with enhanced clarity and precision.
- Viewfinder: The viewfinder displays all active camera parameters, a live histogram, zebra stripes highlighting overexposed areas, and a level indicator to assist in capturing straight and properly aligned images.
- Lightroom integration: Indigo includes direct integration with Adobe Lightroom Mobile, allowing users to send images directly from the Indigo filmstrip to the Lightroom app for further editing. Additionally, Indigo’s optional RAW DNG files ensure maximum compatibility with Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop for professional post-processing.
- Technology previews: Indigo also serves as a platform for early previews of new technologies that may later appear in Adobe’s flagship products or exist in modified forms within them.
- AI Denoise: One of these previews includes an AI-based denoising feature derived from Adobe Camera Raw and Lightroom desktop. It requires a RAW DNG input and produces a new DNG file saved to the camera roll.
- Remove reflections: Another preview feature adapts Adobe’s AI-based Remove Reflections technology from Camera Raw and Lightroom desktop. It processes DNG inputs and saves a medium-resolution JPEG to the camera roll, designed to reduce reflections when shooting through glass that covers most of the camera’s field of view.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app