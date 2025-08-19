Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI redeem codes for August 19: Follow guide to win 'Red Football' uniform

BGMI redeem codes for August 19: Follow guide to win 'Red Football' uniform

Krafton India has released a new batch of BGMI redeem codes on August 19, letting players have an opportunity to win the exclusive 'Red Football' uniform outfit. Here is how you can claim it

BGMI new redeem codes

BGMI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India has rolled out the 18th batch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, pushing the total number of available codes to 900. Each batch includes 50 unique codes that can be used to unlock in-game rewards such as special outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade items. This latest release also features a code that grants the Red Football uniform outfit.
 
Players can redeem these codes via BGMI’s official rewards site, with all codes set to remain active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also warned that any codes acquired or activated through unofficial sources will be considered invalid.
 

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 19:

  • EEZBZK8PFCSWDWSX
  • EEZCZ5JJTQTPU9SX
  • EEZDZNHTTUDGWU4E
  • EEZEZ6BMK64V8PEX
  • EEZFZUUFF6D9KMT3
  • EEZGZTDR7BXSNEDM
  • EEZHZ8CG8G989H36
  • EEZIZF4K5R4CR958
  • EEZJZQFPH8GTTHS7
  • EEZKZ9NQS9PGUQFT
  • EEZLZEMEHAGTCHEU
  • EEZMZGF6R8WCJEKJ
  • EEZNZMWG9NJ5BARR
  • EEZOZKDFMPFXMXEN
  • EEZPZHPC6B3C8GTC
  • EEZQZU49KQMRPQ8F
  • EEZRZNSTP8FDBNVB
  • EEZVZK8Q3E3RXK97
  • EEZTZRBQNGUSCU4E
  • EEZUZV9ACSXTPEUW
  • EEZBAZUNQKCE58H3
  • EEZBBZ5FTQMH7MD5
  • EEZBCZV8N3NJT77E
  • EEZBDZCG44BAMG83
  • EEZBEZKW8VRJWTQU
  • EEZBFZD7MVC65T4R
  • EEZBGZUPX5MH58F7
  • EEZBHZPJUTWBG6T3
  • EEZBIZWSFKDC3R39
  • EEZBJZUBPA5CJDWN
  • EEZBKZC8GUDWRR3T
  • EEZBLZARQQ5SA5EA
  • EEZBMZQF6XTC5MS8
  • EEZBNZXP3XTV8H6B
  • EEZBOZXNT4R48MU7
  • EEZBPZNHPJRJBPRE
  • EEZBQZHE8HDAFNF3
  • EEZBRZJ96PHEQFPN
  • EEZBVZ5WF7Q94EWU
  • EEZBTZVD53CR66UE
  • EEZBUZCP9KW8636R
  • EEZCAZAM9AWNTGGQ
  • EEZCBZXJQBKKPWC6
  • EEZCCZAD4M5JNB5C
  • EEZCDZ5PEG5HCNFC
  • EEZCEZGWK97XGK87
  • EEZCFZT8KWM5XVEM
  • EEZCGZ7NKSWFBCKX
  • EEZCHZGPWA7MHX5Q
  • EEZCIZF8VUCVRV7N

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

More From This Section

Google Docs

Google Docs gets 'Audio': Know about Gemini-powered text-to-speech feature

Apple iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26 public, developer beta: How to install and what's new

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 with GPT-5 support

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

Samsung laptop production in Noida to cater only to Indian market

Tech Wrap August 18

Tech Wrap Aug 18: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5, WhatsApp features, Honor X7c

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon