BGMI redeem codes for August 19: Follow guide to win 'Red Football' uniform

Krafton India has rolled out the 18th batch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, pushing the total number of available codes to 900. Each batch includes 50 unique codes that can be used to unlock in-game rewards such as special outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade items. This latest release also features a code that grants the Red Football uniform outfit.
Players can redeem these codes via BGMI’s official rewards site, with all codes set to remain active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also warned that any codes acquired or activated through unofficial sources will be considered invalid.
BGMI official redeem codes released on August 19:
- EEZBZK8PFCSWDWSX
- EEZCZ5JJTQTPU9SX
- EEZDZNHTTUDGWU4E
- EEZEZ6BMK64V8PEX
- EEZFZUUFF6D9KMT3
- EEZGZTDR7BXSNEDM
- EEZHZ8CG8G989H36
- EEZIZF4K5R4CR958
- EEZJZQFPH8GTTHS7
- EEZKZ9NQS9PGUQFT
- EEZLZEMEHAGTCHEU
- EEZMZGF6R8WCJEKJ
- EEZNZMWG9NJ5BARR
- EEZOZKDFMPFXMXEN
- EEZPZHPC6B3C8GTC
- EEZQZU49KQMRPQ8F
- EEZRZNSTP8FDBNVB
- EEZVZK8Q3E3RXK97
- EEZTZRBQNGUSCU4E
- EEZUZV9ACSXTPEUW
- EEZBAZUNQKCE58H3
- EEZBBZ5FTQMH7MD5
- EEZBCZV8N3NJT77E
- EEZBDZCG44BAMG83
- EEZBEZKW8VRJWTQU
- EEZBFZD7MVC65T4R
- EEZBGZUPX5MH58F7
- EEZBHZPJUTWBG6T3
- EEZBIZWSFKDC3R39
- EEZBJZUBPA5CJDWN
- EEZBKZC8GUDWRR3T
- EEZBLZARQQ5SA5EA
- EEZBMZQF6XTC5MS8
- EEZBNZXP3XTV8H6B
- EEZBOZXNT4R48MU7
- EEZBPZNHPJRJBPRE
- EEZBQZHE8HDAFNF3
- EEZBRZJ96PHEQFPN
- EEZBVZ5WF7Q94EWU
- EEZBTZVD53CR66UE
- EEZBUZCP9KW8636R
- EEZCAZAM9AWNTGGQ
- EEZCBZXJQBKKPWC6
- EEZCCZAD4M5JNB5C
- EEZCDZ5PEG5HCNFC
- EEZCEZGWK97XGK87
- EEZCFZT8KWM5XVEM
- EEZCGZ7NKSWFBCKX
- EEZCHZGPWA7MHX5Q
- EEZCIZF8VUCVRV7N
How to redeem BGMI official codes
Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.