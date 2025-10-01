Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing unveils Essential, its AI platform for users to create phone apps

Alongside, Nothing introduces Playground, which is a dedicated space for apps designed and created by its community through Essential AI platform

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Nothing has introduced Essential, its AI platform designed as the foundation for a future AI-native operating system. The rollout begins with two core elements: Essential Apps, which allow users to generate customised tools through natural language prompts, and Playground, a community-driven space for sharing, remixing, and downloading creations such as apps, Camera Presets, and EQ profiles. The company said that the Essential will evolve into Essential OS, focusing on personalisation and adaptability rather than uniform app experiences.

Essential Apps

According to the company, Essential Apps let users create personalised tools on their devices using natural language prompts. By simply describing a task, such as “compile receipts from the gallery into a weekly PDF” or “generate a one-page call brief from calendar and messages,” the AI can generate an app instantly. These apps can be added directly to the home screen, shifting away from the conventional model of one-size-fits-all applications.
 
 
The company further mentioned that with Essential, Nothing is turning foundational AI into hyper-personalised experiences that help users in daily life.
 
In a statement, CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei said, “With Essential, we begin to chip away at the outdated and elitist system set up by the legacy market leaders. A new era requires new thinking. The future of software will be one of unrestricted access, collective innovation, and hyper personalisation. Moats of the past will be dismantled, opening the door to a truly user-led future. 

Playground

All Essential creations exist within Playground, a new space for sharing, remixing, and downloading apps, Camera Presets, EQ profiles, and more. Nothing said that it functions as a community hub where Nothing users can contribute their own ideas and access those built by others, without the constraints of traditional app stores.
 
Nothing suggests this scale allows it to support an alternative platform that is not bound by existing market structures. By combining its own hardware and software, the company aims to develop AI-led features that adapt more closely to individual needs. 
 
Nothing positions Essential as a move from mass-market software towards personalised creation. Because AI reduces the cost and time required to build apps, even tools designed for a single individual can now be justified. According to Nothing, its community has already experimented with hundreds of use cases in alpha, ranging from mental health trackers to family organisers.
 

Artificial intelligence Tech News Nothing App Store phone apps

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

