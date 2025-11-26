Home / Technology / Tech News / Black Friday sale: Check offers on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Samsung foldables

Premium smartphones, including iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung foldables and Nothing Phone 3 are available with discounts across Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Several retailers and e-commerce platforms are currently offering discounts, bank offers, and other deals on premium smartphones. For instance, last year’s Apple iPhone 16 is listed on Croma for Rs 62,490 (after bank offers) as part of its ongoing Black Friday sale. Other flagship devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z-series foldables, Nothing Phone 3, and more, are also available at reduced prices across Amazon, Flipkart and other platforms.
 
Here are the details of the offers:

iPhone 16

During Croma’s Black Friday sale, the iPhone 16 is available starting at Rs 66,490. Buyers can avail bank offers worth Rs 4,000 from select cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 62,490. No-interest equated monthly instalment options and exchange bonuses are also available.
  • Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 66,490 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 4000
  • No-interest EMI: up to six months

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is retailing at Rs 84,999, lower than its original launch price of Rs 129,999. Additional cashback and no-interest EMI plans are also listed.
  • Launch price: Rs 129,999
  • Offer price: Rs 84,999
  • Cashback: Up to Rs 2,549 (as Amazon Pay Balance)
  • No-interest EMI: up to six months

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

The previous-generation Galaxy Z Fold6 is available on Flipkart starting at Rs 103,890, compared to its launch price of Rs 164,999. Additional bank cashback offers are also available.
  • Launch price: Rs 164,999
  • Offer price: Rs 103,890
  • Bank cashback: Up to Rs 4,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is also available with offers. On Amazon, the smartphone is listed starting at Rs 67,599. Additional bank discounts and no-interest EMI options apply.
  • Launch price: Rs 109,999
  • Offer price: Rs 67,599
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 discount on select cards
  • No-interest EMI: up to three months

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing’s flagship Phone 3 is available on Croma for Rs 59,999 as part of the retailer’s Black Friday deals. Bank offers of Rs 10,000 are available on select cards, including HDFC Bank, SBI, RBL Bank and IDFC First Bank credit cards.
  • Launch price: Rs 79,999
  • Offer price: Rs 59,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 10,000 on select cards and EMI plans
  • No-interest EMI: up to six months

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

