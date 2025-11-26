Black Friday sale: Check offers on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Samsung foldables

Several retailers and e-commerce platforms are currently offering discounts, bank offers, and other deals on premium smartphones. For instance, last year’s Apple iPhone 16 is listed on Croma for Rs 62,490 (after bank offers) as part of its ongoing Black Friday sale. Other flagship devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z-series foldables, Nothing Phone 3, and more, are also available at reduced prices across Amazon, Flipkart and other platforms.

Here are the details of the offers:

iPhone 16

During Croma’s Black Friday sale, the iPhone 16 is available starting at Rs 66,490. Buyers can avail bank offers worth Rs 4,000 from select cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 62,490. No-interest equated monthly instalment options and exchange bonuses are also available.

Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards

Offer price: Rs 66,490 onwards

Bank discount: Rs 4000

No-interest EMI: up to six months ALSO READ: WhatsApp reportedly brings multi-account support to iOS after Android debut Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is retailing at Rs 84,999, lower than its original launch price of Rs 129,999. Additional cashback and no-interest EMI plans are also listed. Launch price: Rs 129,999

Offer price: Rs 84,999

Cashback: Up to Rs 2,549 (as Amazon Pay Balance)

No-interest EMI: up to six months Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 The previous-generation Galaxy Z Fold6 is available on Flipkart starting at Rs 103,890, compared to its launch price of Rs 164,999. Additional bank cashback offers are also available.

Launch price: Rs 164,999

Offer price: Rs 103,890

Bank cashback: Up to Rs 4,000 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 The Galaxy Z Flip6 is also available with offers. On Amazon, the smartphone is listed starting at Rs 67,599. Additional bank discounts and no-interest EMI options apply. Launch price: Rs 109,999

Offer price: Rs 67,599

Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 discount on select cards

No-interest EMI: up to three months ALSO READ: iQOO 15 with OriginOS 6 to launch on Nov 26: Where to watch, what to expect Nothing Phone 3 Nothing’s flagship Phone 3 is available on Croma for Rs 59,999 as part of the retailer’s Black Friday deals. Bank offers of Rs 10,000 are available on select cards, including HDFC Bank, SBI, RBL Bank and IDFC First Bank credit cards.