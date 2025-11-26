Nvidia patch restores GPU performance impacted by recent Windows 11 update

What has happened
What Nvidia said
Nvidia hotfix availability
- Lower gaming performance after installing Windows 11 October 2025 Update (KB5066835)
- Based on Game Ready Driver 581.80
- Includes all game optimizations for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Europa Universalis V
- Contains only the targeted fix required to resolve the Windows gaming regression
- Will be merged into the next official Nvidia driver release
- Hotfix drivers are optional, beta and available only via Nvidia’s Customer Care support page
- Users who do not urgently need the fix can wait for the upcoming WHQL-certified driver, but those experiencing reduced FPS are advised to install the hotfix immediately.
