OnePlus Pad 3 debuts with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite, India launch confirmed

Alongside the new compact flagship OnePlus 13s smartphone, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched the OnePlus Pad 3 tablet. Powered by the same flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the tablet features a 13.2-inch LCD display of 3.4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet also incorporates some of the new OnePlus AI tools such as the Translate app and comes with productivity-focused software features like Open Canvas for split screen multitasking.

OnePlus Pad 3: Availability and pricing

The OnePlus Pad 3 is offered in two colours: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver. It will be available in two variants:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 512GB storage

OnePlus said that Pad 3 will launch globally on June 5 in Europe and North America. Availability in India is planned for a later date, with details to be announced soon. This article will be updated once India pricing and availability details are announced.

The OnePlus Pad 3 features a sleek metal unibody design with a side profile of less than six mm. The tablet sports a 13.2-inch LCD display with adaptive refresh rate up to 144Hz. The display panel offers 3.4K resolution visuals and supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ on supported content. The display is complimented by an eight speaker system that includes four woofers and four tweeters for an immersive experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the tablet packs a 12,140mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging. Running on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15, the tablet offers several AI-powered features such as AI Writer and AI Summarize. Beyond proprietary AI features, the tablet also offers access to Google Gemini AI assistant and gesture-driven Circle to Search feature. The OnePlus Pad 3 also comes with Open Canvas, featuring new upgrades like a system-level drag and drop function and a new way of starting split-screen set-up. The feature allows users to set-up a split view with up to three apps at the same time.