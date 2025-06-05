OnePlus 13s compact flagship smartphone launched in India, Pad 3 tags along

OnePlus 13s: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999

Colours: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, Green Silk

OnePlus 13s and Pad 3: Availability and offers

OnePlus 13s will be available from June 12 on the company’s website, OnePlus Store app, and e-commerce platform Amazon. Offline, the smartphone will be available at OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI credit cards. OnePlus also said that existing OnePlus and select other smartphone users can receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 15 months. Additionally, customers can purchase the OnePlus 13s by paying 65 per cent of its price with 24-month of no-interest EMI.