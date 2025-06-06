The Chinese consumer electronics company, Huawei, has expanded its wearable line-up in India with the launch of Huawei Band 10. As per the company, the successor to the Huawei Band 9 delivers an ideal combination of intelligent health tracking and everyday comfort. Huawei has also announced a special launch pricing which will be valid till June 10.

Huawei Band 10 with polymer case has been launched at Rs 3,999; however, till June 10, consumers can purchase it at a price of Rs 3,699. As for the Huawei Band 10 with aluminium alloy case, it has been launched at Rs 4,499; but it will be up for grabs till June 10 at a price of Rs 4,199.

The smart band will be soon available for purchase in India, exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon.

Huawei Band 10: Details

As per Huawei, this smart band brings advanced wellness tracking to your wrist, offering Pro-Level Sleep Analysis powered by HRV (heart rate variability) data to help you understand your sleep cycles more deeply. It also includes an Emotional Wellbeing Assistant that keeps tabs on stress levels and mood changes, making it a reliable companion around the clock.