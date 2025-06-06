Home / Technology / Gadgets / Huawei Band 10 with advanced health features launched: Check price, specs

Huawei Band 10 with advanced health features launched: Check price, specs

Huawei Band 10 is priced at Rs 3,999 onwards and is offered in two case options: polymer case, and aluminium alloy case. The smart band will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
The Chinese consumer electronics company, Huawei, has expanded its wearable line-up in India with the launch of Huawei Band 10. As per the company, the successor to the Huawei Band 9 delivers an ideal combination of intelligent health tracking and everyday comfort. Huawei has also announced a special launch pricing which will be valid till June 10.

Huawei Band 10: Launch price and availability

  • Band 10 with polymer case price: Rs 3,999
  • Band 10 with aluminium alloy case price: Rs 4,499
Colour:
  • Polymer case: Black, Pink
  • Ultra-light aluminium alloy: Matte Black, White, Green, Blue, Purple
Offers:
 
Huawei Band 10 with polymer case has been launched at Rs 3,999; however, till June 10, consumers can purchase it at a price of Rs 3,699. As for the Huawei Band 10 with aluminium alloy case, it has been launched at Rs 4,499; but it will be up for grabs till June 10 at a price of Rs 4,199.
 
The smart band will be soon available for purchase in India, exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon.

Huawei Band 10: Details

As per Huawei, this smart band brings advanced wellness tracking to your wrist, offering Pro-Level Sleep Analysis powered by HRV (heart rate variability) data to help you understand your sleep cycles more deeply. It also includes an Emotional Wellbeing Assistant that keeps tabs on stress levels and mood changes, making it a reliable companion around the clock.
 
Fitness enthusiasts will find over 100 workout modes backed by AI-based tracking, covering a wide range of activities from running and cycling to yoga. A nine-axis sensor combined with intelligent stroke detection has been claimed to deliver up to 95 per cent accuracy for lap and swim stroke tracking. Plus, with 5 ATM water resistance, it offers sports protection against water.
As per Huawei, just 45 minutes of charging gives Band 10 enough backup to last multiple days of usage. It’s designed for active lifestyles and works seamlessly with both Android and iOS devices, ensuring a user-friendly experience across platforms.

Topics :Huaweismartwatchesfitness wearables

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

