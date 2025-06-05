Nintendo Switch 2 launched at original price despite Trump tariffs: Details

Nintendo has launched its handheld gaming console, Switch 2. Retaining the beloved hybrid format that allows for handheld, tabletop, and docked play, the new Switch iteration comes with a custom Nvidia chip, a large 7.9-inch 1080p LCD display, and 256GB of internal storage. It also introduces redesigned Joy-Con 2 controllers and promises to deliver sharper visuals, smoother gameplay, and broad support for existing Switch titles.

Notably, the Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t been launched in India yet, and presently, the certainty of its India launch remains unclear. However, in the US, where the console was launched, long queues were seen outside retailers selling the newly launched handheld gaming console, as reported by Reuters. A global shortage may also reportedly occur in the near future.

Due to its backward compatibility, most Nintendo Switch games would be compatible with the newly launched Switch 2. Nintendo Switch 2 and Trump tariffs Nintendo Switch 2 was first announced on April 4, starting at $449. Within a few days of the announcement, US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on several countries across the globe. Nintendo's manufacturing plants are situated in two countries – China and Vietnam. Since the handheld gaming console is imported by US for sale in the country, the price of Switch 2 was expected to increase owing to tariffs. However, Nintendo has launched its latest handheld console at the same price as announced.

Nintendo Switch 2: Details Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch wide colour gamut LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 1920x1080 resolution, HDR10 support, and variable refresh rates up to 120Hz. It runs on a custom NVIDIA processor and includes 256 GB of internal storage (some reserved for system use), with support for microSD Express cards up to 2 TB. Audio features include 5.1-channel linear PCM via HDMI, stereo speakers, and a built-in monaural microphone with noise and echo cancellation and automatic gain control. Surround sound effects are supported for headphones and may be enabled on built-in speakers via a system update.

Powered by a 5220mAh lithium-ion battery, Nintendo estimates a battery life of 2 to 6.5 hours, depending on usage. Charging time is approximately 3 hours in Sleep mode. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a wired LAN port via the dock in TV mode. The console outputs up to 4K (3840x2160) at 60fps in TV mode, with support for 120fps at 1080p/1440p resolutions. In handheld and tabletop modes, the maximum output is 1080p. The console includes two USB-C ports (top and bottom), a 3.5mm audio jack, and compatibility with both Nintendo Switch 2 and original Switch game cards. It supports Joy-Con 2 controllers with accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensors, and features a brightness sensor on the console. Physical buttons include power and volume controls.