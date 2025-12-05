HMD 100, 101 feature phones launched around Rs 1000: Check what it offers

Finnish smartphone maker HMD has launched two feature phones in India, HMD 100 and 101. The company said that these two phones are targeted at rural and semi-urban residents, senior citizens, working professionals such as delivery executives and factory workers, as well as anyone seeking a handy, dependable secondary device. Notably, the HMD 100 and 101 are priced in the Rs 1,000 price range.
HMD 100 and 101: Price and availability
- HMD 100: Rs 949
- HMD 101: Rs 1,049
The HMD 100 and 101 models are now available for purchase on the company’s website, at select ecommerce platforms, and select retail stores.
HMD 101: Details
The HMD 101 comes in Blue, Grey and Teal, featuring a simple design intended for everyday use. The device includes a built-in MP3 player, wireless FM radio and support for microSD cards, allowing users to store and play audio files directly on the phone.
It is designed to handle basic functions such as calls, texts and media playback, and includes features like a dual LED torch, auto call recording, Phone Talker, support for input in 10 Indian languages and rendering support for 23 Indian languages.
HMD says the phone is lightweight but built to withstand routine wear and tear, and it is covered by a one-year replacement guarantee.
HMD 101: Specifications
- Display: 1.77-inch, 160x128 resolution
- Audio: 1 microphone, 1 speaker
- CPU: Unisoc 6533G
- RAM: 4MB
- Storage: 4MB, MicroSD card support up to 32GB
- Operating System: S30+
- Battery: 1000mAh
- Charging: 2.75W
- FM Radio: Yes
HMD 100: Details
The HMD 100 features a compact design, and the company is offering a one-year replacement guarantee with the device. It will be available in three colour variants: Grey, Teal and Red.
The phone is equipped with an 800mAh battery, intended to support calling and messaging throughout the day. The interface uses a simple menu layout aimed at making core functions easy to access.
Key features include a dual LED torch, wireless FM, Phone Talker, support for input in 10 Indian languages, and rendering support for 23 Indian languages.
HMD 100: Specifications
- Display: 1.77-inch, 160x128 resolution
- Audio: 1 microphone, 1 speaker
- CPU: Unisoc 6533G
- RAM: 8MB
- Storage: 4MB
- Operating System: S30+
- Battery: 800mAh
- Charging: 2.75W
- FM Radio: Yes