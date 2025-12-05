Friday, December 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Microsoft Store Awards 2025: Perplexity, ChatGPT, Notion among winners

Microsoft Store Awards 2025: Perplexity, ChatGPT, Notion among winners

Microsoft honours the top apps across AI, business, creativity, gaming, education and more, celebrating tools that elevate productivity and user experience on Windows

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Microsoft has announced the winners of the 2025 Microsoft Store Awards, celebrating applications that deliver great user experiences, boost productivity and encourage creativity across Windows devices. Microsoft said that these awards highlight apps that stand out for technical quality, user satisfaction and overall impact on the Windows ecosystem. This year’s winners span several categories such as AI assistants, developer tools, creative apps and more contributing to Microsoft’s app community. Here is a category-wise list of the winners:

Microsoft Store Awards 2025: Winners

AI Assistants: Perplexity and ChatGPT

Perplexity by Perplexity AI: Perplexity’s Windows app offers native voice dictation, multimodal AI search and deep integration with the desktop. It supports guided research, keyboard shortcuts and enterprise IT controls.
 
 
ChatGPT by OpenAI: ChatGPT for Windows offers quick access using the Alt + Space shortcut and supports direct image and file uploads. It delivers a familiar web-like experience while adding Windows-specific features such as IT policy controls and privacy options for enterprise users.

Business: Invoice Maker & Estimate Creator by Moon Technolabs

The app streamlines billing for businesses and freelancers with custom templates, instant sharing and secure records. It also offers real-time dashboards, multiple payment options and quick document delivery via WhatsApp or email, making it a handy financial tool for SMEs.

Computer-Using Agents (CUA): Manus by Manus AI

Manus offers secure, sandboxed automation that can run code, manage web tasks and handle complex workflows. Its “Manus’s Computer” interface shows live task progress, while multi-agent planning supports data work, content creation and app deployment. 

Creativity: n-Track Studio by n-Track S.r.I.

n-Track Studio turns Windows PCs into full music studios with unlimited tracks, AI tools, VST plugin support and smooth export options. It enables creators to produce professional audio.

Developer Tools: ngrok by ngrok

ngrok offers secure tunnelling, remote access and seamless Windows integration. With automatic updates, compatibility with Windows Defender and secure reverse proxy setup, it supports developers working in enterprise and Microsoft environments. 

Education: Scratch 3 by Scratch Foundation

Scratch 3 helps students learn programming through interactive stories, games and robotics. Block-based coding, hardware extensions and an easy offline editor make it ideal for classrooms and beginner labs.

Game: Castle Craft by Clever Apps Pte Ltd

Castle Craft uses Windows hardware to deliver smooth gameplay, letting players build kingdoms, complete quests and explore worlds with adaptive controls and a kid-friendly design.

Music: Moises Live by Moises Systems, Inc

Moises Live uses real-time AI to separate vocals and instruments at the system level, enabling karaoke, remixing and custom mixes across any app. All processing happens locally for private results. 

Productivity: Notion by Notion Labs Inc

Notion unifies tasks, notes and projects into one workspace. With templates, automations, quick launch and offline access, teams can plan sprints, organise backlogs and track progress without switching apps.
 

Tech News Microsoft ChatGPT Windows 11

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

