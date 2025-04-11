Motorola Razr 60 preview out, may launch on Apr 24 with Edge 60 Pro: Report

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is set to unveil its 2025 flip-style foldable smartphones on April 24. The company has shared a new promotional video on X (formerly Twitter), showing what appears to be the anticipated Razr 60 Ultra. This foldable smartphone is accompanied by another device, which could be the Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

The company has not revealed much apart from hinting at the design of these upcoming smartphones. Both devices appear to feature a design similar to their respective predecessors, although there could be new colour and finish options. For instance, the promotional video suggests a Motorola Edge 50 Ultra-like wood finish for one of the 2025 Razr models.

Upcoming Motorola smartphones: What to expect

ALSO READ | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion OS review: Closer look at Hello UI and AI features According to a report by FoneArena, Motorola has started sending out invitations for a launch event on April 24. At this event, the company is expected to launch the Razr 60 series flip phones and the Edge 60 Pro. The launch is likely to be limited to certain regions including the US, while the India launch is expected in the coming months.

Motorola Razr 60 series:

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to have a 6.96-inch folding display with FHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The external screen will likely be a 4-inch pOLED panel with the same refresh rate as the main display. It is expected to be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The standard Razr 60 is expected to feature a similarly sized main display with the same resolution as the Ultra model, but support only up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen will likely be a smaller 3.63-inch pOLED panel. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, the same processor found in the recently launched Edge 60 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro:

The expected Edge 60 Pro model is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip and feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the phone is expected to house a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Expected specifications

Main display: 6.96-inch pOLED display, FHD+, 1-165Hz refresh rate (LTPO), Dolby Vision HDR

Outer display: 4-inch pOLED display, 1272×1080 resolution, 1-165Hz refresh rate (LTPO)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Rear cameras: 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (2x)

Front cameras: 50MP

Battery: 4500mAh

Charging: 68W wired, wireless charging supported

OS: Android 15-based Hello UI

Protection: IPX8

Motorola Razr 60: Expected specifications

Main display: 6.96-inch pOLED display, FHD+, 1-120Hz refresh rate (LTPO), Dolby Vision HDR

Outer display: 3.63-inch pOLED display, 1056×1066 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate (LTPO)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

Rear cameras: 50MP main (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide

Front cameras: 32MP

Battery: 4500mAh

Charging: 33W wired, wireless charging supported

OS: Android 15-based Hello UI

Protection: IPX8

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Expected specifications