Motorola may unveil Razr 70 Ultra with a 5,000mAh battery: What to expect

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch its next foldable, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra. According to a report by Android Headlines, the upcoming clamshell foldable is likely to retain much of the hardware seen on its predecessor, with only a handful of changes. The report suggests that while the overall package remains largely familiar, Motorola could introduce a slightly larger battery, alongside keeping its dual-display setup and flagship-grade internals.

The device is also expected to launch soon, following a similar timeline to last year’s Razr lineup.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: What to expect As per the report, the Razr 70 Ultra is expected to feature a design and form factor nearly identical to the previous model, with dimensions of 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.19mm when unfolded and a weight of 199g. The device is said to continue with a four-inch cover display (1080×1272 resolution) and a seven-inch main foldable screen (2992×1224 resolution), indicating no major changes in the display setup. On the performance side, Motorola is reportedly sticking with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the same processor used in the earlier generation. The phone is expected to come with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, suggesting a similar performance profile. The report notes that this decision could be aimed at balancing costs amid rising memory and storage prices.

The most notable upgrade is expected to come in the form of a 5,000mAh battery, which marks a roughly 6 per cent increase over the previous model. Charging speeds are likely to remain unchanged at 68W wired charging. In terms of cameras, Motorola is expected to continue with a triple 50-megapixel setup, including the primary, ultra-wide and front-facing sensors. Connectivity options are expected to include USB-C, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and support for both eSIM and Nano SIM. The device may also carry an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance and is likely to run on Android 16.