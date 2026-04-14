YouTube Premium to get new tools, including auto-playback speed adjustment

YouTube is reportedly testing two new features for its Premium users: “Auto speed” and “On-the-go.” According to a report from 9To5Google, these features will let users watch videos with automatically adjusted playback speed and access simpler controls that adapt when they are moving. As reported, the features have been spotted in the YouTube Android app as experimental tools for Premium users. They are disabled by default and need to be enabled manually. Here are these two features:

Auto speed: Playback adjusts on its own

The first feature, called “Auto speed,” is described in the report as an advanced version of playback speed controls. Instead of manually selecting speeds like 1.5x or 2x, this feature automatically adjusts the playback speed as the video progresses.

According to the report, this could be especially useful for certain types of content, such as cooking videos, where some parts can be sped up while others need normal speed. The report added that the feature is currently limited to English-language content and only works with supported videos. When available, the “Auto” option appears alongside existing playback speed controls.

On-the-go: Motion-based interface changes

The second feature, “On-the-go,” focuses on making video controls easier to use while moving. As per the report, the feature takes inspiration from the YouTube Music interface.

It can activate automatically when motion is detected for at least 60 seconds or users can enable it manually through video settings. Once activated, the interface shifts to a simpler layout with more accessible playback controls.

ALSO READ: Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Know more The report suggested that elements like the play button and timeline may become convenient to access, while options like download could be made more prominent.

Limited rollout

According to 9To5Google, both features are currently limited to Android devices. The report noted that “Auto speed” was functional during testing, while “On-the-go” appeared less stable. Since these are experimental features, YouTube may change or remove them in the future. For now, Premium users can try them out until April 27, after which Google may decide whether to expand or discontinue them.