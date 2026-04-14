YouTube Premium to get new tools, including auto-playback speed adjustment

YouTube is reportedly testing two new features for its Premium users: “Auto speed” and “On-the-go.” According to a report from 9To5Google, these features will let users watch videos with automatically adjusted playback speed and access simpler controls that adapt when they are moving. As reported, the features have been spotted in the YouTube Android app as experimental tools for Premium users. They are disabled by default and need to be enabled manually. Here are these two features:

Auto speed: Playback adjusts on its own

The first feature, called “Auto speed,” is described in the report as an advanced version of playback speed controls. Instead of manually selecting speeds like 1.5x or 2x, this feature automatically adjusts the playback speed as the video progresses.

According to the report, this could be especially useful for certain types of content, such as cooking videos, where some parts can be sped up while others need normal speed. The report added that the feature is currently limited to English-language content and only works with supported videos. When available, the “Auto” option appears alongside existing playback speed controls. ALSO READ: ASUS unveils 2026 Zenbook, Vivobook laptops in India: Check details, price On-the-go: Motion-based interface changes The second feature, “On-the-go,” focuses on making video controls easier to use while moving. As per the report, the feature takes inspiration from the YouTube Music interface.