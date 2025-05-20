Home / Technology / Tech News / Google launches AI-powered NotebookLM app for Android, iOS: What's new

Google launches AI-powered NotebookLM app for Android, iOS: What's new

NotebookLM acts as a virtual assistant for research and note-taking, helping users summarise, extract, and organise information efficiently

Google NotebookLM app
Google NotebookLM app (Image: Google)
New Delhi
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Google has launched its NotebookLM app for Android and iOS, expanding access to its AI-driven note-taking and research assistant just ahead of Google I/O 2025. Previously available only on desktop since its 2023 debut, the mobile app is now live, offering users smart summaries, document analysis, and the ability to ask questions about uploaded materials—directly from their smartphones.

NotebookLM app: Interface and usability

In a blog post announcing the app’s launch, Google stated that the mobile version includes many of the core features from the desktop version—with additional updates and improvements expected in the coming months. The goal, according to Google, is to help users "understand anything, anywhere." 
  Upon launching the app, users land on a home screen displaying their notebooks, with filter options like Recent, Shared, Title, and Downloaded. A “Create new” button at the bottom of the screen allows users to add content from PDFs, websites, links, and pasted text.
 
NotebookLM is also integrated into the Android and iOS share sheet, making it easy to save content directly from other apps—including websites, YouTube videos, and PDFs—as sources for a notebook.

The app supports light and dark modes, aligned with the device’s system theme, though it cannot currently be toggled manually within the app. Each notebook card shows its title, emoji, source count, last modified date, and an Audio Overview play button.

Key features of NotebookLM Android app

Audio Overviews: This feature transforms documents into podcast-style audio summaries, providing a passive learning experience ideal for commutes or multitasking. Instead of reading the content aloud, AI-generated hosts hold a conversational discussion based on the document, simplifying complex concepts and offering an engaging alternative to traditional study methods.
  Interactive Sessions: While listening to audio summaries, users can engage with the AI hosts, asking follow-up questions or exploring specific sections of the material in greater depth.
 
Share to NotebookLM from anywhere: Whether browsing a website, viewing a PDF, or watching a YouTube video, users can tap the share icon and select NotebookLM to save it as a new source. Google has confirmed that more content types will be supported in future updates.
 
Offline access: NotebookLM supports downloading audio summaries for offline use—ensuring users can access their study materials without needing an active internet connection.
First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

