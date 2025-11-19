Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard launched: Price, features

Logitech's Signature Slim Solar+ K980 offers light-powered charging, a full-size multi-OS layout and a dedicated AI key for launching Copilot, Gemini, ChatGPT and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Logitech has launched its new Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard in India. The keyboard features the company’s LightCharge technology, which allows it to stay powered using light from virtually any source. It also comes with a full-size layout, laptop-style keys, multi-device pairing and support for the Logi Options+ app for deeper customisation.

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard: Price and availability

The Signature Slim Solar+ K980 is available in a single Graphite colour option. Logitech has priced the keyboard at Rs 12,295, and it is now on sale in India via the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard: Details

The highlight of the Signature Slim Solar+ is Logitech’s LightCharge technology. Thanks to a built-in light-absorbing strip at the top, the keyboard can recharge itself using sunlight or indoor lighting. Logitech claims the internal battery is designed to last up to a decade, and the keyboard can remain powered for as long as four months even if it is kept in complete darkness.
 
In terms of design, the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 features a slim, low-profile frame and uses scissor-switch keys to offer a laptop-like typing feel. It also includes a full-size layout with a dedicated number pad.
 
The Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 is said to work across operating systems with a multi-OS layout. It also includes Easy-Switch keys, allowing users to move between three connected devices. With the Logi Options+ app, users can configure Smart Actions to automate routine tasks or use the AI Launch Key to open preferred assistants such as Copilot, Gemini or ChatGPT.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

