Musk says new algorithm for X will make smaller creators more visible

"This will help surface smaller accounts and posts outside of your friend-follows network", Musk said in his post on X (formerly Twitter)

BS Tech New Delhi
Photo: Elon Musk

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
The company formerly known as Twitter will be rolling out a new update to its algorithm in the coming days. X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk, in a recent post, announced that the social media platform will be rolling out a 'major update' to the recommendation algorithm, which will help surface smaller accounts and posts outside users' network.

Currently, the 'For You' feed showcases popular and trending posts from the platform alongside posts from those who are in the following list. The new algorithm will allow posts from smaller accounts to be showcased on users' feeds, exposing them to new accounts that the algorithm thinks users will find interesting. 

"This will help surface smaller accounts and posts outside of your friend-follows network", Musk posted.

Over the past months, X has rolled out other features, including support for long-form posts, extending the character limit to 25,000 for premium subscribers, support for up to two hours of video content and an ad revenue-sharing program. 

Recently, Elon Musk also revealed his own artificial intelligence bot to challenge ChatGPT. Dubbed Grok, it's the first product of Musk's xAI company and is now in testing with a limited group of US users. Grok is being developed with data from Musk's X, formerly Twitter, and is thus better informed on the latest developments than alternative bots with static datasets, the company's website said.

Grok is the product of two months of development, the xAI announcement said, and will be made available to all X Premium+ users after it exits the testing stage.

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

