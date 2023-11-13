Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details

Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, has announced that the Meta-owned social media platform is testing new options for responding to notes in direct messages. Mosseri, on his broadcast channel on Instagram, said that the platform is testing audio, photo, video, gifs and stickers to respond to Instagram notes.

“We hope this gives people new and fun ways to connect and interact in notes” Mosseri added. He also shared a screenshot showing a user recording audio for responding to a note. Currently, Instagram only allows users to react to Notes using text responses.

The feature is in its testing phase and is expected to roll out in coming months, according to some news reports.

Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his broadcast channel on Instagram that the platform is testing a new privacy feature that would allow users to turn off read receipts for messaging. This feature would allow the receiver to hide the read status for a message from the sender.

Commenting on this, Mosseri said that the platform is currently testing the heavily requested feature that would let users “choose when to let others see when they have read their messages.” Mosseri, on his broadcast channel, shared screenshots of the upcoming feature, which hints at the option to disable read receipts that would be available under the “Privacy and Safety” settings.