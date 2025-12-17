Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes for Dec 17: How to unlock 'Suave Master'

Krafton India, on December 17, rolled out 59 new official BGMI redeem codes, offering access to in-game items such as outfits, weapon skins, and other cosmetic rewards. Among the additions is a code that unlocks the Suave Master set. This marks the sixth batch of redeem codes shared so far, with more releases expected in the days ahead.

Krafton has reiterated that any codes sourced from or redeemed via unofficial platforms will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes HJZCZT5RU7X73CH3

HJZDZFCNEJ4KVBS4

HJZEZ9WNNUXHART5

HJZFZ6MCXR9J5CJ7

HJZGZJR38A5FTGHN

HJZHZ544CHJECXXT

HJZIZH74RWS6PER5

HJZJZUNE6P4BG9AQ

HJZKZSAGPXFAAUXQ

HJZLZ7PN5WGSNGW7

HJZMZHB59S5U7RUC

HJZNZ4FP9UENSX48

HJZOZ4HU68E8PRM6

HJZPZQTB6B6WV9H3

HJZQZAQUBC3CXQAD

HJZRZDFKE5VVX3W3

HJZVZDM89DGUXCMG

HJZTZV5X9W5CDPE8

HJZUZFC853FVNV3S

HJZBAZNB987T78PJ

HJZBBZV68DWWP3CC

HJZBCZBWTQHJ9958

HJZBDZDPJFPEHXQ4

HJZBEZVSR49X7CKR

HJZBFZX7RRMM9GMJ

HJZBGZD38SEG5QTS

HJZBHZNV8HEHUP55

HJZBIZDVN8339AMV

HJZBJZ8XSJA4QRPH

HJZBKZJHM3QBBD6P

HJZBLZ68RU8FCN5F

HJZBMZX799MW4PTR

HJZBNZCGKV3QMP5W

HJZBOZXJMM4APPEQ

HJZBPZ9GUFPQQRD9

HJZBQZC96JN56VB8

HJZBRZEMBF6JJGT3

HJZBVZHEC7XNXAAF

HJZBTZH4WCK5XGRD

HJZBUZ8EUVGXK6HQ

HJZCAZB63VBUB7AT

HJZCBZFTJVT5MVE4

HJZCCZ3PGAMVHX5N

HJZCDZ8H63F5T77D

HJZCEZ9PRVEEXMG3

HJZCFZHUEH4ENT9K

HJZCGZRQWK36V4U7

HJZCHZSPEWX4CBQV

HJZCIZ574QFXRXQ6

HJZCJZPX63S3JU3X

HJZCKZGSSRF5XB8A

HJZCLZSNQNWEXPEG

HJZCMZVP4KM4KJVH

HJZCNZ6QH4WCUXQV

HJZCOZ4DFKRF7WAE

HJZCPZRFAV7SHBVV

HJZCQZVGQKHSTDRA

HJZCRZPUSUFSDT3T

HJZCVZHANSJKHS3P

How to redeem BGMI official codes Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.