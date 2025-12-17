Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes for Dec 17: How to unlock 'Suave Master'

BGMI official redeem codes
- HJZCZT5RU7X73CH3
- HJZDZFCNEJ4KVBS4
- HJZEZ9WNNUXHART5
- HJZFZ6MCXR9J5CJ7
- HJZGZJR38A5FTGHN
- HJZHZ544CHJECXXT
- HJZIZH74RWS6PER5
- HJZJZUNE6P4BG9AQ
- HJZKZSAGPXFAAUXQ
- HJZLZ7PN5WGSNGW7
- HJZMZHB59S5U7RUC
- HJZNZ4FP9UENSX48
- HJZOZ4HU68E8PRM6
- HJZPZQTB6B6WV9H3
- HJZQZAQUBC3CXQAD
- HJZRZDFKE5VVX3W3
- HJZVZDM89DGUXCMG
- HJZTZV5X9W5CDPE8
- HJZUZFC853FVNV3S
- HJZBAZNB987T78PJ
- HJZBBZV68DWWP3CC
- HJZBCZBWTQHJ9958
- HJZBDZDPJFPEHXQ4
- HJZBEZVSR49X7CKR
- HJZBFZX7RRMM9GMJ
- HJZBGZD38SEG5QTS
- HJZBHZNV8HEHUP55
- HJZBIZDVN8339AMV
- HJZBJZ8XSJA4QRPH
- HJZBKZJHM3QBBD6P
- HJZBLZ68RU8FCN5F
- HJZBMZX799MW4PTR
- HJZBNZCGKV3QMP5W
- HJZBOZXJMM4APPEQ
- HJZBPZ9GUFPQQRD9
- HJZBQZC96JN56VB8
- HJZBRZEMBF6JJGT3
- HJZBVZHEC7XNXAAF
- HJZBTZH4WCK5XGRD
- HJZBUZ8EUVGXK6HQ
- HJZCAZB63VBUB7AT
- HJZCBZFTJVT5MVE4
- HJZCCZ3PGAMVHX5N
- HJZCDZ8H63F5T77D
- HJZCEZ9PRVEEXMG3
- HJZCFZHUEH4ENT9K
- HJZCGZRQWK36V4U7
- HJZCHZSPEWX4CBQV
- HJZCIZ574QFXRXQ6
- HJZCJZPX63S3JU3X
- HJZCKZGSSRF5XB8A
- HJZCLZSNQNWEXPEG
- HJZCMZVP4KM4KJVH
- HJZCNZ6QH4WCUXQV
- HJZCOZ4DFKRF7WAE
- HJZCPZRFAV7SHBVV
- HJZCQZVGQKHSTDRA
- HJZCRZPUSUFSDT3T
- HJZCVZHANSJKHS3P
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
