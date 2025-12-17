Year-ender 2025: MacBook Pro to Kindle, five productivity-focused devices

MacBook Pro M5
- Price: Rs 169,900 onwards
- Consistent performance under sustained workloads
- Faster local AI inference and image generation
- Stable thermals even during parallel tasks
- Excellent battery endurance for long workdays
- No Face ID or numerical keypad
- No change in the broader experience
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition Gen 13
- Price: Rs 174,141 onwards
- Ultra-portable design
- Excellent keyboard for long typing sessions
- Physical SIM slot for built-in 5G connectivity
- Cool and quiet operation under load
- Strong all-day battery life with fast USB-C charging
- 60Hz touchscreen feels limiting at this price
- AI features feel useful but non-essential
OnePlus Pad 3 (with accessories)
- Price: Rs 42,999 onwards
- Large, sharp display ideal for split-screen work
- Smooth performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite
- Excellent Open Canvas multitasking system
- Comfortable keyboard case with detachable Bluetooth use
- Strong battery life with fast charging
- No cellular connectivity option
- Average cameras
Kindle Paperwhite 2025
- Price: Rs 16,999
- Larger, sharper E Ink display
- Adjustable warm lighting for long sessions
- Faster page turns and smoother navigation
- Built-in dictionary, translation, and Wikipedia tools
- Exceptional battery life lasting weeks
- Restrictive software ecosystem
- Occasional glitches and lag
Logitech Pop Icon Combo
- Combo: Rs 9,295
- Keyboard: Rs 6,695
- Mouse: Rs 3,595
- Compact, lightweight design for easy portability
- Quiet keys and clicks suited for shared spaces
- Pairing support for up to three devices
- Customisable action keys via Logitech software
- Clean, reliable wireless performance
- No keyboard backlighting
- No adjustable typing angle or palm rest
- Mouse lacks extra programmable buttons
