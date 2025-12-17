Year-ender 2025: MacBook Pro to Kindle, five productivity-focused devices

As 2025 draws to a close, it’s clear that the way we work and study has continued to evolve quietly. This wasn’t a year of radical form factors or experimental designs. Instead, it was about refinement, devices getting better at sustaining long workdays, handling heavier multitasking, and supporting workflows shaped by AI, remote work, and constant context switching.

Some people needed raw performance that could stay stable under pressure. Others wanted lightweight machines they could carry everywhere without thinking twice. And many simply needed tools that helped them focus, whether that meant reading without distractions or typing comfortably across multiple devices.

With that in mind, here are five products that stood out in 2025 for work, productivity, and studying, each solving a different problem, each with a clear case for itself. MacBook Pro M5 Price: Rs 169,900 onwards Apple introduced the MacBook Pro with the M5 chip ahead of its Pro and Ultra variants, positioning it as a “baseline” upgrade. But in practice, the M5 operates closer to earlier Pro-tier chips than expected, making it a far more viable work machine than previous base models. The architectural changes, including higher memory bandwidth, improved GPU throughput, and stronger AI acceleration show up most clearly in modern workflows involving local AI tools, media processing, gaming, and heavy multitasking.

What worked well Consistent performance under sustained workloads

Faster local AI inference and image generation

Stable thermals even during parallel tasks

Excellent battery endurance for long workdays Where the limits remain No Face ID or numerical keypad

No change in the broader experience Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition Gen 13 Price: Rs 174,141 onwards The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition Gen 13 targets professionals who prioritise mobility without sacrificing reliability. At under a kilogram, it’s one of the lightest laptops available, yet it retains the durability and keyboard quality ThinkPads are known for. What stands out Ultra-portable design

Excellent keyboard for long typing sessions

Physical SIM slot for built-in 5G connectivity

Cool and quiet operation under load

Strong all-day battery life with fast USB-C charging Where it falls short

60Hz touchscreen feels limiting at this price

AI features feel useful but non-essential OnePlus Pad 3 (with accessories) Price: Rs 42,999 onwards Android tablets have traditionally struggled with productivity, but the OnePlus Pad 3 comes closer than most to bridging that gap. The larger 13.2-inch display immediately makes multitasking more practical, while Qualcomm Snapdragon performance ensures the tablet never feels underpowered. Paired with its redesigned keyboard case, the Pad 3 begins to behave more like a lightweight laptop alternative. Where it shines Large, sharp display ideal for split-screen work

Smooth performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite

Excellent Open Canvas multitasking system

Comfortable keyboard case with detachable Bluetooth use

Strong battery life with fast charging Where compromises appear

No cellular connectivity option

Average cameras Kindle Paperwhite 2025 Price: Rs 16,999 In contrast to most productivity devices, the Kindle Paperwhite 2025 focuses on doing less. And that’s exactly what makes it effective. The larger 7-inch E Ink display makes reading more immersive without affecting comfort, while improved contrast helps with PDFs, diagrams, and academic material. Why it works so well Larger, sharper E Ink display

Adjustable warm lighting for long sessions

Faster page turns and smoother navigation

Built-in dictionary, translation, and Wikipedia tools

Exceptional battery life lasting weeks What hasn’t changed Restrictive software ecosystem

Occasional glitches and lag Logitech Pop Icon Combo Combo: Rs 9,295

Keyboard: Rs 6,695

Mouse: Rs 3,595 The Logitech Pop Icon combo doesn’t try to look like traditional productivity gear, and that’s part of its appeal. Beneath the playful colours is a surprisingly functional keyboard-and-mouse setup designed for portability and multi-device use.