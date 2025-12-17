Home / Technology / Tech News / Year-ender 2025: MacBook Pro to Kindle, five productivity-focused devices

Year-ender 2025: MacBook Pro to Kindle, five productivity-focused devices

From AI-first laptops and versatile tablets to distraction-free readers and compact desk gear, the following five products stood out in 2025 for getting real work done

Macook Pro M5, Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon, OnePlus Pad 3, Kindle Paperwhite 2025, Logitech
Year-ender 2025: Best gadets from 2025 to boost your productivity
As 2025 draws to a close, it’s clear that the way we work and study has continued to evolve quietly. This wasn’t a year of radical form factors or experimental designs. Instead, it was about refinement, devices getting better at sustaining long workdays, handling heavier multitasking, and supporting workflows shaped by AI, remote work, and constant context switching.
 
Some people needed raw performance that could stay stable under pressure. Others wanted lightweight machines they could carry everywhere without thinking twice. And many simply needed tools that helped them focus, whether that meant reading without distractions or typing comfortably across multiple devices.
 
With that in mind, here are five products that stood out in 2025 for work, productivity, and studying, each solving a different problem, each with a clear case for itself.

MacBook Pro M5

  • Price: Rs 169,900 onwards
Apple introduced the MacBook Pro with the M5 chip ahead of its Pro and Ultra variants, positioning it as a “baseline” upgrade. But in practice, the M5 operates closer to earlier Pro-tier chips than expected, making it a far more viable work machine than previous base models.
 
The architectural changes, including higher memory bandwidth, improved GPU throughput, and stronger AI acceleration show up most clearly in modern workflows involving local AI tools, media processing, gaming, and heavy multitasking.
 
What worked well
  • Consistent performance under sustained workloads
  • Faster local AI inference and image generation
  • Stable thermals even during parallel tasks
  • Excellent battery endurance for long workdays
Where the limits remain
  • No Face ID or numerical keypad
  • No change in the broader experience

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition Gen 13

  • Price: Rs 174,141 onwards
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition Gen 13 targets professionals who prioritise mobility without sacrificing reliability. At under a kilogram, it’s one of the lightest laptops available, yet it retains the durability and keyboard quality ThinkPads are known for.
 
What stands out
  • Ultra-portable design
  • Excellent keyboard for long typing sessions
  • Physical SIM slot for built-in 5G connectivity
  • Cool and quiet operation under load
  • Strong all-day battery life with fast USB-C charging
Where it falls short
  • 60Hz touchscreen feels limiting at this price
  • AI features feel useful but non-essential

OnePlus Pad 3 (with accessories)

  • Price: Rs 42,999 onwards
Android tablets have traditionally struggled with productivity, but the OnePlus Pad 3 comes closer than most to bridging that gap. The larger 13.2-inch display immediately makes multitasking more practical, while Qualcomm Snapdragon performance ensures the tablet never feels underpowered.
 
Paired with its redesigned keyboard case, the Pad 3 begins to behave more like a lightweight laptop alternative.
 
Where it shines
  • Large, sharp display ideal for split-screen work
  • Smooth performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite
  • Excellent Open Canvas multitasking system
  • Comfortable keyboard case with detachable Bluetooth use
  • Strong battery life with fast charging
Where compromises appear
  • No cellular connectivity option
  • Average cameras

Kindle Paperwhite 2025

  • Price: Rs 16,999
In contrast to most productivity devices, the Kindle Paperwhite 2025 focuses on doing less. And that’s exactly what makes it effective.
 
The larger 7-inch E Ink display makes reading more immersive without affecting comfort, while improved contrast helps with PDFs, diagrams, and academic material.
 
Why it works so well
  • Larger, sharper E Ink display
  • Adjustable warm lighting for long sessions
  • Faster page turns and smoother navigation
  • Built-in dictionary, translation, and Wikipedia tools
  • Exceptional battery life lasting weeks
What hasn’t changed
  • Restrictive software ecosystem
  • Occasional glitches and lag

Logitech Pop Icon Combo

  • Combo: Rs 9,295
  • Keyboard: Rs 6,695
  • Mouse: Rs 3,595
The Logitech Pop Icon combo doesn’t try to look like traditional productivity gear, and that’s part of its appeal. Beneath the playful colours is a surprisingly functional keyboard-and-mouse setup designed for portability and multi-device use.
 
What makes it useful
  • Compact, lightweight design for easy portability
  • Quiet keys and clicks suited for shared spaces
  • Pairing support for up to three devices
  • Customisable action keys via Logitech software
  • Clean, reliable wireless performance
Where it feels limited
  • No keyboard backlighting
  • No adjustable typing angle or palm rest
  • Mouse lacks extra programmable buttons

year ender 2025, Apple MacBook Pro, Amazon Kindle

December 17, 2025

