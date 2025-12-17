OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 launch on December 17: Where to watch, what to expect

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India on December 17. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with a battery of 7,400mAh. For the OnePlus Pad Go 2, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip and 10,050mAh battery.

OnePlus 15R launch: Date, time, and how to watch

Date: December 17

Time: 07:00 PM IST

Where: Bengaluru

How to watch online: The event will be livestreamed on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel.

Alternatively, readers may also watch the event through the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

ALSO READ: Year-ender 2025: MacBook Pro to Kindle, five productivity-focused devices OnePlus 15R: What to expect The OnePlus 15R is set to arrive in three colour variants: Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet. The Electric Violet option will be sold as the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition that features a fibreglass back with a special coating that embeds the word “Ace” into the rear design. The phone will sport a 1.5K AMOLED display of a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode, and ultra-low brightness levels that can drop to 2 nits by default or 1 nit with the reduce white point setting enabled. For software, it will run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, paired with a touch response chip for enhanced gaming performance and a G2 Wi-Fi chip to optimise the network. The OnePlus 15R will boast a 7,400mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The OnePlus 15R will include a 32MP front camera and support 4K video recording at up to 120fps. It will also support Plus Mind AI features, along with a dedicated Plus Key that lets users capture on-screen content and send it to Plus Mind for saving, analysis, and contextual suggestions. For durability, the OnePlus 15R is IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K rated, which means it can even survive high-pressure hot water jets.

OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications Display: 1.5K AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7400mAh

Charging: 80W wired charging

OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 ALSO READ: Foldable iPhone to cheaper MacBook, GTA 6: What to look forward to in 2026 OnePlus Pad Go 2: What to expect OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset. The tablet will feature a 12.1-inch display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, delivering up to 900 nits of peak brightness. It will also ship with OnePlus’ in-house Open Canvas multitasking system.