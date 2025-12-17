OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 launch on December 17: Where to watch, what to expect

OnePlus 15R launch: Date, time, and how to watch
- Date: December 17
- Time: 07:00 PM IST
- Where: Bengaluru
- How to watch online: The event will be livestreamed on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel.
OnePlus 15R: What to expect
OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications
- Display: 1.5K AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
- RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7400mAh
- Charging: 80W wired charging
- OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
OnePlus Pad Go 2: What to expect
OnePlus Pad Go 2: Expected specifications
- Display: 12.1-inch in 7:5 aspect ratio, 284ppi, 900 nits peak brightness, and 98 per cent DCI-P3
- Battery: 10,050mAh
- Charging: 33W SUPERVOOC + reverse wired charging
- Stylus: Stylo
- Other Features: Dolby Vision, TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 certification, Open Canvas software
OnePlus 15R and Pad Go launch: Watch livestream
