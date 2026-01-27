New BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 27: How to get Future Fuel backpack
A new batch of BGMI redeem codes is now available, with validity running until February 28, 2026. One of the newly released codes allows players to claim the Future Fuel backpack as an in-game itemAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Krafton India rolled out the latest set of redeem codes on January 27, releasing a total of 59 official codes. These codes unlock various cosmetic rewards, including character costumes, weapon skins, and other visual items, among them the Future Fuel backpack.
Krafton has stated that all rewards must be claimed exclusively via BGMI’s official redemption website. The publisher also warned that codes obtained from unauthorised sources or redeemed through unofficial methods will not be honoured.
BGMI official redeem codes
- IBZCZXTXFTT4KK4V
- IBZDZX3DJFTQP939
- IBZEZEPPES36EXU6
- IBZFZHW8AQH5V8G6
- IBZGZCTWMDJHMS5P
- IBZHZB96X77HDXUS
- IBZIZ56NGASH4C6F
- IBZJZGPSVEGQ6QTF
- IBZKZS4UGDG8KMGN
- IBZLZCMDNSV4U35D
- IBZMZWH93P8QJUAP
- IBZNZ37XRGEG7UA7
- IBZOZEGSUXKMF67F
- IBZPZRM8T3PJ3444
- IBZQZ3RH6FSFB63U
- IBZRZGTTF4SAAT74
- IBZVZC7VXQAE34XS
- IBZTZG94SRUQW4PQ
- IBZUZAP4DV98K56R
- IBZBAZVQVCBHMRVF
- IBZBBZRDSR3PTPJS
- IBZBCZSTU8KRHHKT
- IBZBDZ4RCGWRJCDN
- IBZBEZ5NABS4HKSU
- IBZBFZRUDTUSMFCJ
- IBZBGZ3XBTU4DQS4
- IBZBHZCB5N8DHKQK
- IBZBIZH8BWQTU8CX
- IBZBJZ9B7VHMJEBU
- IBZBKZTVAA8SKQUX
- IBZBLZ4K4DGFXHCP
- IBZBMZNNFFMT5RA9
- IBZBNZ33A3PTVAPP
- IBZBOZDKFRSBW77Q
- IBZBPZRPHJCRA3M5
- IBZBQZEF68AP4UMM
- IBZBRZJG6RU5RJ3B
- IBZBVZFWWW75UKTG
- IBZBTZTNR3TAQGSA
- IBZBUZ3PHWMEM68B
- IBZCAZJMM94WH9DJ
- IBZCBZJT4T9QF343
- IBZCCZJVV5UHMD8V
- IBZCDZMJCMXSHRAW
- IBZCEZ36AEWAEPVU
- IBZCFZ9MX38CFT66
- IBZCGZP5W9TJBTM9
- IBZCHZ6JXQGHH4D8
- IBZCIZF8P8757PC5
- IBZCJZ8KC95569CW
- IBZCKZ733VXHXKPS
- IBZCLZS7CGKWA86N
- IBZCMZW4JQEJRXBT
- IBZCNZRX3FBB5KCV
- IBZCOZRTRFHDA4K5
- IBZCPZTVGMWX7DNP
- IBZCQZR5PKPG4NN6
- IBZCRZBTF45WMJS4
- IBZCVZGX93TQNDJE
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.