Tech Wrap Jan 26: Snapchat Family Center, Realme Buds Clip launch, Spotify

Snapchat has begun rolling out an update to its Family Center that introduces additional tools aimed at helping parents gain a better understanding of how their teens use the app. The update offers insights into time spent on Snapchat, more detailed information about new friend connections, along with added safety and educational resources. According to Snapchat, the goal is to provide families with clearer visibility into teen activity while continuing to prioritise user privacy.

Realme is preparing to launch its clip-style Buds Clip earbuds in India on January 29. Ahead of the official debut, the company has shared key specifications of the upcoming product on the Realme India website. The Realme Buds Clip features an open-ear, clip-on design that sits on the outer ear instead of sealing the ear canal. According to the company, the earbuds will come with 11mm dual-magnet drivers, NextBass audio tuning, and support for 3D spatial audio. The Realme Buds Clip will be offered in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold colour options.

Spotify tests Prompted Playlist feature for personalised music discovery Spotify is experimenting with a new feature called Prompted Playlist that lets users build playlists by describing their listening preferences in natural language. According to Spotify, rather than choosing from predefined artists, genres, or moods, users can type a custom prompt, after which the service curates a playlist based on their listening habits and ongoing music trends. The feature is currently rolling out in beta to Premium subscribers in the US and Canada, after being tested earlier in New Zealand. Notepad on Windows 11 PCs are getting Copilot-powered AI features: Report

Microsoft is reportedly broadening Notepad’s capabilities on Windows 11 by introducing Copilot-powered AI text streaming and improved Markdown formatting to a wider audience. Previously limited to Copilot+ PCs, these features are now said to be rolling out to all compatible Windows 11 devices. The move signals a shift in Microsoft’s approach to its default text editor, expanding its functionality beyond basic plain-text editing while keeping the new tools optional. Google may soon offer built-in AI music generator in Gemini Google appears to be working on an AI-based music generation feature for its Gemini AI platform. According to a report by Android Authority, references related to music generation were found in version 17.2.51.sa.arm64 of the Google app for Android. These findings suggest that Google is testing a dedicated music creation tool that could eventually be integrated alongside Gemini’s existing features, including image generation, video tools, and deep research.

Samsung announces month-long Fit India Walk-a-thon 2026 challenge Samsung has announced the Fit India Walk-a-thon ’26, a step-count-based challenge that will take place on the Samsung Health app for users in India. The initiative coincides with Republic Day and is positioned as a personal wellness programme aimed at promoting consistent physical activity. Motorola Signature review: A refined value flagship with standout cameras The Motorola Signature performs well in key areas that matter in everyday use. Its design stands out, featuring an ultra-thin, lightweight build and a fabric finish that makes it comfortable to hold for extended periods without feeling delicate. The display is expansive, smooth, and largely colour-accurate, while the stereo speakers deliver loud, clear, and balanced audio suited for both media consumption and gaming. Performance remains reliable, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 handling routine tasks and multitasking smoothly, fast charging support, and a camera setup that delivers good daylight results with solid detail and competent telephoto performance.

Sony releases PS Plus January game catalog for Extra, Premium subscribers Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for January for Extra and Premium subscribers. Leading the selection are Resident Evil Village and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, joined by Expeditions: A MudRunner Game and the horror title A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. The refreshed catalog also adds Darkest Dungeon II, Art of Rally, and A Little to the Left, while classic arcade racer Ridge Racer becomes available for PlayStation Plus Premium members. The complete lineup is now accessible to subscribers. Smartphones yet to launch in Jan from Vivo, Redmi, Realme