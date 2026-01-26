Smartphones yet to launch in Jan from Vivo, Redmi, Realme: What to expect

January 2026 has already seen multiple smartphone launches from brands such as Motorola, Oppo, Redmi, POCO, Realme, and others. The lineup has ranged from new flagship models like the Motorola Signature to refreshed entries in long-running series such as the OPPO Reno 15 lineup and the Redmi Note 15. That said, the month isn’t over yet, and several notable launches are still scheduled. These include the Vivo X200T, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series, and the Realme P4 Power.

Upcoming smartphone launches in January: What to expect

Vivo X200T:

Launch date: January 27

Vivo is set to expand its previous-generation flagship X200 lineup with the X200T. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

On the camera front, Vivo said the X200T will feature an all-50MP camera system developed in collaboration with German optics brand Zeiss. The setup will include a primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an ultra-wide camera, and a periscope telephoto lens. Other confirmed details include a display capable of up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness and a 6,200mAh battery. ALSO READ: Vivo X200T with Zeiss cameras launching in India on Jan 27: What to expect Expected specifications: Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5000nits

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP main (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide (JN1) + 50MP periscope telephoto (Sony IMX882)

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless

OS: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 Realme P4 Power: Launch date: January 29 Realme has revealed several key details about the P4 Power ahead of its launch. The smartphone will feature a 144Hz refresh rate display with 1.5K resolution, up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, and support for HDR10+ as well as Netflix HDR.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with a HyperVision+ AI chip. For photography, the Realme P4 Power will include a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor alongside a wide-angle camera. The device will be available in three colour options: TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue. ALSO READ: Realme P4 Power with 10,001mAh battery to launch on Jan 29: What to expect Realme has also confirmed that the phone will pack a 10,001mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. The handset will weigh 219 grams. Expected specifications: Display: 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+, 1.5K resolution, 6500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Netflix HDR

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

OS: Android 16-based Realme 7.0

Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882

Battery: 10,001mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 27W reverse charging

Colour: TransSilver, TransOrange, TransBlue

Weight: 219g Redmi Note 15 Pro series: Launch date: January 29 Following the launch of the Redmi Note 15 earlier this month, Xiaomi is preparing to expand the lineup with the Redmi Note 15 Pro series. The series is expected to include two models: the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus.

According to information shared by the company, at least one device in the Note 15 Pro series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and paired with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will feature a 200MP MasterPixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), HDR+ support, and the ability to record 4K video. ALSO READ: Redmi Note 15 Pro series launching in India on January 29: What to expect The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED display offering up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 lineup will come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.