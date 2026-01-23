New BGMI redeem codes released on Jan 23: How to win Casual Stroll set

Krafton India released a fresh batch of redeem codes on January 23, issuing 59 official codes in total. These codes grant access to a range of cosmetic items, such as character outfits, weapon finishes, and other visual enhancements, including the Casual Stroll set.

Krafton has clarified that all rewards can only be redeemed through BGMI’s official redemption website. The company has also cautioned players that any codes sourced from unauthorised channels or redeemed using unofficial means will not be accepted.

BGMI official redeem codes

IAZCZRCKFPCK8CSS

IAZDZWGBX3DCGC3K

IAZEZWVEMJ4XCNKX

IAZFZHUJRJN7HSQ6

IAZGZ89TE4PHPXGG

IAZHZ4MD9PPV3DER

IAZIZDBUTRRT47UR

IAZJZCT6PCHS8FA8

IAZKZ96W6RU7UN3U

IAZLZ647HSPTGQA9

IAZMZ6F7R955P939

IAZNZWEV4HXNQUFT

IAZOZ6UAT7U6958K

IAZPZBRF96A3CCP3

IAZQZBPNX4HS46UU

IAZRZMVV7C95XQ9S

IAZVZ3C5SWK4EFXH

IAZTZQ9KK6XCH993

IAZUZPRVMQ36JUCX

IAZBAZBANRDGXSQN

IAZBBZG45XXXQCCQ

IAZBCZSJ4WGS9DNP

IAZBDZDXUPTGWDV3

IAZBEZKR84JKE49K

IAZBFZ7RT89J6G7G

IAZBGZC7E9GUEN66

IAZBHZXC7X8HNCQT

IAZBIZG5W8CWV8E7

IAZBJZ46CK6XHN3Q

IAZBKZMNFV66FJSQ

IAZBLZD4FQ6HVBP7

IAZBMZAE3WMP6V3U

IAZBNZSXVES7UGPR

IAZBOZEGUE3PWXKV

IAZBPZDX58KBGRC8

IAZBQZAPHPA4MSTD

IAZBRZB4PEVFCE3P

IAZBVZ3J3F5USNVK

IAZBTZBKAFSRUJTE

IAZBUZ8VVWE9HVHX

IAZCAZ8SSRQD4BXU

IAZCBZBAHKKGNMCF

IAZCCZ7R7K9PUUDC

IAZCDZDEW9BCCBCD

IAZCEZ6UWD4V54B3

IAZCFZKPRXR3JW9N

IAZCGZ8NKAWVDH8H

IAZCHZKNR6UMHFJE

IAZCIZQNW43599GK

IAZCJZ63WBV8FJX9

IAZCKZWW635EGKKV

IAZCLZBHXPXJEPSQ

IAZCMZHKBWQEV56Q

IAZCNZM5JARN8VAH

IAZCOZWDHC6PFDX8

IAZCPZ4CS7UG8H44

IAZCQZFVTRVVKGGB

IAZCRZE9HHDKP49F

IAZCVZQTJFDFFA8U

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules