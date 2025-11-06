Google's new Theme Pack app for Pixels lets you customise wallpapers, icons

Google has released a new app called Theme Packs on the Play Store, designed to let Pixel users refresh the look and sound of their phones in one tap. According to its description, the app allows users to instantly apply coordinated themes across the system — changing the wallpaper, accent colour, app icons, and even sound elements.

The first available collection on this app is a seasonal “Wicked: For Good!” theme pack, inspired by the upcoming Wicked: For Good movie scheduled to release soon. The pack includes three distinct styles — “For Good,” “Glinda,” and “Elphaba” — reflecting the movie’s characters and aesthetic.