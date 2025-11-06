Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Ray-Ban Meta glasses will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, more

Soon, Ray-Ban Meta glasses will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, more

Meta has confirmed that Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital from November 21, expanding beyond Ray-Ban's website

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
Meta has announced that its Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses are going to be available for purchase in India from ecommerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital, starting November 21. Notably, these smart glasses have been available for purchase in India since May 19; however, they were only available on Ray-Ban’s official website. With this announcement, the availability will be expanded, and consumers can turn on the “Notify Me” alert for the same starting today.
 
Meta also launched Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses back in September, and the company said that these will be available for purchase in India by the end of 2025. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the availability of the second generation model.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses: Price and availability

  • Price (On Ray-Ban’s website): Rs 29,900 onwards
  • Availability: Ray-Ban website, and it will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Reliance Digital, starting November 21
It is likely that the smart glasses will debut on ecommerce platforms at the same price as they are listed on Ray-Ban’s website.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses: Details

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 collection comes in several frame and lens combinations, including classic Ray-Ban styles with options such as prescription, sun, polarised, and Transitions lenses. The glasses come with a charging case and feature Meta AI integration, allowing users to simply say “Hey Meta” to ask questions, get information, or control functions hands-free. A visible capture LED indicator lights up when the camera is active, ensuring both transparency and privacy are maintained without compromising on style.
 
Earlier in October, Meta announced new experiences for Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India, designed to make them smarter and more engaging. Meta said that users can interact with Meta AI in Hindi and even experience conversations with the AI voice of Deepika Padukone, adding a familiar and relatable personality to the product.
 
Additionally, a new “Restyle” feature was added last month, through which if a user said “Hey Meta, restyle this,” then it would enhance the user’s photos with festive lights, colours, and themes. Meta further revealed that it will soon begin testing UPI Lite payments, enabling quick and secure transactions below Rs 1,000 by simply looking at a QR code and saying “Hey Meta, scan and pay.”

Topics :smart glassFlipkartAmazon

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

