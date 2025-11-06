Soon, Ray-Ban Meta glasses will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, more

Meta has announced that its Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses are going to be available for purchase in India from ecommerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital, starting November 21. Notably, these smart glasses have been available for purchase in India since May 19; however, they were only available on Ray-Ban’s official website. With this announcement, the availability will be expanded, and consumers can turn on the “Notify Me” alert for the same starting today.

Meta also launched Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses back in September, and the company said that these will be available for purchase in India by the end of 2025. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the availability of the second generation model.

Price (On Ray-Ban's website): Rs 29,900 onwards

Availability: Ray-Ban website, and it will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Reliance Digital, starting November 21 It is likely that the smart glasses will debut on ecommerce platforms at the same price as they are listed on Ray-Ban's website. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses: Details The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 collection comes in several frame and lens combinations, including classic Ray-Ban styles with options such as prescription, sun, polarised, and Transitions lenses. The glasses come with a charging case and feature Meta AI integration, allowing users to simply say "Hey Meta" to ask questions, get information, or control functions hands-free. A visible capture LED indicator lights up when the camera is active, ensuring both transparency and privacy are maintained without compromising on style.