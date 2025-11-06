Lenskart AI smartglasses to get Gemini AI, Snapdragon chip: What to expect

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:42 PM IST
Indian eyewear brand Lenskart has confirmed that it is developing AI-powered smartglasses called “B by Lenskart,” featuring a built-in camera, Google Gemini Live-based assistant, and a range of AI-enabled features. Ahead of the launch, the company has also announced that it is opening the platform to Indian app developers, allowing them to optimise their applications for the new wearable. The B by Lenskart smartglasses are expected to launch by the end of 2025.
B by Lenskart AI smartglasses: What to expect
Lenskart has revealed that the B by Lenskart smartglasses will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset — the same processor that powers the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses. The company also confirmed that the glasses will feature an integrated camera using a Sony image sensor, capable of capturing photos and recording videos directly from the frame.
According to the company’s press note, the smartglasses will include a built-in AI assistant powered by Google’s Gemini 2.5 model, enabling natural, conversational interactions with the wearer. Lenskart said that the glasses will also support multiple functions such as UPI payments, live-translation, and well-being insights. While the exact implementation of these features hasn’t been disclosed, it is likely that UPI transactions will rely on the glasses’ built-in camera for scanning QR codes.
Interestingly, this development follows Meta’s recent announcement that its Ray-Ban Meta glasses will soon support secure UPI Lite payments under ₹1,000, allowing users to complete transactions by scanning QR codes in India. Given this context, B by Lenskart may offer similar capabilities tailored for Indian users.
In addition to these features, Lenskart is also opening its smartglasses platform to Indian app developers, allowing them to build or optimise apps that integrate directly with the glasses. The company said that it plans to enable compatibility across categories such as food delivery, entertainment, fitness, and ticketing services. Although specific partners haven’t been announced yet, popular apps like Zomato, Swiggy, and BookMyShow could potentially join the platform once it launches.
