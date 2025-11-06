Lenskart AI smartglasses to get Gemini AI, Snapdragon chip: What to expect

Indian eyewear brand Lenskart has confirmed that it is developing AI-powered smartglasses called “B by Lenskart,” featuring a built-in camera, Google Gemini Live-based assistant, and a range of AI-enabled features. Ahead of the launch, the company has also announced that it is opening the platform to Indian app developers, allowing them to optimise their applications for the new wearable. The B by Lenskart smartglasses are expected to launch by the end of 2025.

According to the company’s press note, the smartglasses will include a built-in AI assistant powered by Google’s Gemini 2.5 model, enabling natural, conversational interactions with the wearer. Lenskart said that the glasses will also support multiple functions such as UPI payments, live-translation, and well-being insights. While the exact implementation of these features hasn’t been disclosed, it is likely that UPI transactions will rely on the glasses’ built-in camera for scanning QR codes.

Interestingly, this development follows Meta’s recent announcement that its Ray-Ban Meta glasses will soon support secure UPI Lite payments under ₹1,000, allowing users to complete transactions by scanning QR codes in India. Given this context, B by Lenskart may offer similar capabilities tailored for Indian users.