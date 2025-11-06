iOS 26.2: Apple Music to allow sharing songs, on WhatsApp Status

Until now, Apple Music users could only share songs to WhatsApp using the basic share extension, which resulted in plain-looking updates with limited customisation. The new feature aims to improve that by allowing users to share song details or specific lyrics with visually richer layouts, much like Spotify’s integration that shows album art, track details, and highlighted lyric segments.

In the current beta version, when users tap “Share Lyrics” within the Apple Music app, a new option forappears. From there, users can pick a few lines of lyrics to feature before posting the update. However, 9to5Mac noted that this feature does not always appear when sharing entire songs, suggesting that Apple may still be refining the function before its wider release. The sharing option is expected to roll out officially with iOS 26.2 once testing is complete.