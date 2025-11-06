Android 16-based Realme UI 7 beta rollout soon: Check schedule, eligibility

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced the open beta rollout schedule of the Realme UI 7.0 interface based on Android 16. The new UI will come pre-installed on Realme’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro . However, as for existing Realme users, the rollout of the Realme UI 7.0 skin in the open beta phase will commence in the fourth quarter of this year, which is ongoing.

The company, while sharing the rollout roadmap, said, “This version brings a bold leap forward in intelligence, personalisation, and smoothness, making your realme experience smarter, faster, and more connected than ever before.”

ALSO READ: Motorola's ultra-slim Edge 70 phone with 4800mAh battery unveiled: Details Realme UI 7.0 open beta rollout schedule and eligible models 2025 Q4 Realme GT 7, 7T, 7 Pro, 7 Dream Edition

Realme GT 6, 6T

Realme P4, P4 Plus

Realme P3, P3x, P3 Lite, P3 Pro, P3 Ultra

Realme P2 Pro

Realme P1 Pro

Realme 15, 15 Pro

Realme 14T, 14x, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Plus

Realme 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Plus

Realme 12, 12x, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Plus

Realme Narzo 80 Lite, 80x, 80 Pro

Realme Narzo 70x, Narzo N65

Realme C75, C73, C65, C63 2026 Q1 Realme 13 Plus

Realme 12 Plus

Realme Narzo 70, 70 Pro, 70 Turbo

Realme P1, P1 Speed

Realme 15T, 15x ALSO READ: Sony brings cloud streaming to PlayStation Portal handheld, redesigned UI

Realme UI 7.0: Details Design and Interface According to a FoneArena report, Realme UI 7.0 introduces a refreshed Light Glass Design that brings layered transparency and depth inspired by real glass textures. The new Ice Cube Icons reportedly replace flat visuals with crystalline details, while the Misty Glass Control Centre adds a frosted look to improve visibility and aesthetics. A redesigned Breathing Dock refines layout spacing for a cleaner, more structured appearance. AI and Cross-Device Integration The update will reportedly extend connectivity beyond Android, supporting iPhone and Apple Watch Connect for call, message, and health data sync across devices. On the AI front, AI Notify Brief is likely to deliver summarised daily updates, AI Framing Master might offer real-time composition tips for photos, and AI Gaming Coach is said to optimise performance by studying user behaviour and gameplay patterns.