Non-skippable 30-sec ads, new pause button on TV, announces YouTube



Instead of two consecutive 15-second ads, users will now see a single 30-second video that cannot be skipped. This change aims to provide YouTube Select advertisers with the opportunity to showcase their content in front of the most-streamed videos. YouTube made several announcements regarding new features and enhancements during its Brandcast 2023 event on Wednesday. One notable change is the introduction of 30-second non-skippable ads on YouTube Select for connected televisions (CTVs) in the US.



In addition to these ad-related features, YouTube announced specific additions for US users, including NFL Sunday Ticket for YouTube TV, Primetime Channels, and new original programming like 'Game Day All Access'. Moreover, YouTube plans to launch a YouTube Shorts series called 'NFL Creator of the Week' on the NFL channel later this year. Furthermore, YouTube unveiled a new pause experience for videos. When a video is paused, it will shrink, and an ad will be displayed alongside it. Viewers will have the option to dismiss the ad and return to the pause screen or resume watching the video by hitting the play button.



Additionally, YouTube has been testing a feature to prevent users with ad blockers from watching videos unless they enable ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium. In a blog post, following the Brandcast, YouTube also shared that it has witnessed an increase in viewership. In the US, YouTube, including YouTube TV, has reached a milestone of over 150 million viewers on connected TVs.

In India, users can subscribe to YouTube Premium for ad-free content, with options like a monthly subscription for Rs 129 or a prepaid fee of Rs 1,290 for a one-year subscription.