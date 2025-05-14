Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Technology / Tech News / Nothing partners with KEF to boost audio performance of upcoming lineup

Nothing partners with KEF to boost audio performance of upcoming lineup

KEF is a British audio company known for high-end audio products. Expertise in sound engineering, combined with Nothing's design-focused and user-centric approach, could yield a notable collaboration

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced a partnership with British audio specialist KEF. According to the company, this collaboration aims to explore new frontiers in sound innovation and deliver refined audio experiences to a broader audience. The partnership suggests that Nothing may expand its audio portfolio to include new products, such as speakers, and could potentially introduce KEF-tuned sound in its upcoming generation of earbuds.
 
“By combining KEF’s decades of expertise with our design-led approach to technology, we’re laying the groundwork for a new standard in everyday listening. Our products launching later this year mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter of our collaboration and the future of Nothing Audio,” said Andrew Freshwater, Head of Smart Products Marketing at Nothing.
 
 
While the details have not been confirmed, Nothing’s 2025 Ear and Ear(a) earbuds series may feature KEF-tuned audio. Currently, Nothing uses Dirac Opteo tuning in its CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2a, a feature that the company claims improves vocal clarity and enhances instrument separation.

Upcoming launch of flagship smartphone
 
In related developments, Nothing has confirmed it will launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Phone (3), later this summer. The announcement was made via a video posted on Android’s official YouTube channel, featuring a “Device Showcase” segment in which Nothing CEO Carl Pei appeared with a blurred-out device in hand, teasing the upcoming release.
 

Topics : Nothing Earbuds headphones

First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

