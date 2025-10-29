Adobe partners with YouTube to let users edit Shorts in Premiere for iOS

Adobe has teamed up with YouTube to release a new suite of tools via Adobe Premiere which will help YouTubers in editing Shorts. iPhone users will be able to make use of this as the Adobe Premiere mobile application has only been released for iPhones so far.

According to Adobe’s press release, the new “Create for YouTube Shorts” content creation space will be accessible from YouTube Shorts through a dedicated “Edit in Adobe Premiere” icon and will let creators move finished clips back to YouTube Shorts with a single tap. Adobe also said that the integration brings mobile multi-track editing, studio-quality audio tools and Firefly-powered AI content generation into the Shorts workflow.

According to the press release, creators can use the tools for short-form content such as vlogs, travel clips, and behind-the-scenes videos, and to create templates that may drive trends on YouTube Shorts. ALSO READ: Adobe MAX highlights: Express, Firefly, Model 5, Project Moonlight unveiled Adobe partners with YouTube for Shorts: Details Access: The new Create for YouTube Shorts workspace will be available in Premiere mobile “soon,” and will be accessible from YouTube Shorts using the Edit in Adobe Premiere icon.

One-tap publishing: Creators will be able to save and publish completed videos to YouTube Shorts directly from Premiere mobile.

Templates and sharing: Adobe said that the workspace will include ready-to-use templates and title presets; creators will be able to save custom templates and share them on YouTube Shorts.

Effects and transitions: The integration will provide a library of effects, transitions, and exclusive presets designed for Shorts-format content.

Editing and audio features: Premiere mobile’s capabilities available in the workspace include precision multi-track editing and studio-quality audio features, plus Generative Sound Effects, said Adobe.

AI asset generation: Firefly-powered AI tools will be available inside the Create for YouTube Shorts space to generate visual or creative assets. ALSO READ: Adobe Firefly introduces studio-quality audio and video tools for creators