Adobe partners with YouTube to let users edit Shorts in Premiere for iOS

Adobe partners with YouTube for Shorts: Details
- Access: The new Create for YouTube Shorts workspace will be available in Premiere mobile “soon,” and will be accessible from YouTube Shorts using the Edit in Adobe Premiere icon.
- One-tap publishing: Creators will be able to save and publish completed videos to YouTube Shorts directly from Premiere mobile.
- Templates and sharing: Adobe said that the workspace will include ready-to-use templates and title presets; creators will be able to save custom templates and share them on YouTube Shorts.
- Effects and transitions: The integration will provide a library of effects, transitions, and exclusive presets designed for Shorts-format content.
- Editing and audio features: Premiere mobile’s capabilities available in the workspace include precision multi-track editing and studio-quality audio features, plus Generative Sound Effects, said Adobe.
- AI asset generation: Firefly-powered AI tools will be available inside the Create for YouTube Shorts space to generate visual or creative assets.
