Tech Wrap Oct 29: Adobe MAX highlights, iQOO 15 launch, Battlefield RedSec

Adobe unveiled a lineup of new generative AI tools and features across its Creative Cloud suite on the first day of its MAX 2025 event. The announcements highlight Adobe’s integration of Firefly, its family of creative AI models, into apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, and Express, alongside new conversational assistants and cross-application AI agents.

iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26, announced the Chinese smartphone brand’s India CEO Nipun Marya on X (formerly Twitter). The smartphone will debut Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface in India. Amazon India has launched a microsite, revealing key specifications of the iQOO 15. As per the microsite, the iQOO 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

EA releases free-to-play Battlefield RedSec US video game publisher Electronic Arts has released the Battlefield RedSec, a free-to-play spin-off of the Battlefield franchise that launched alongside Battlefield 6 Season 1. RedSec is offered as a standalone and no purchase required experience. However, players who already own Battlefield 6 can join and combine content with friends who do not own the base game. OPPO Find X9 series launched, India debut set for early Nov OPPO launched its Find X9 series globally on October 29. The series, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, comprises the OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Both the models debut with its ColorOS 16 interface, based on Android 16. Moreover, both the models are powered by 7,000mAh plus batteries. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the OPPO Find X9 series will be available for purchase in several markets starting early November. The availability in India is likely to follow the same timeline.

iOS 26.1 coming soon, release candidate previews new Apple iPhone features Apple has released the iOS 26.1 Release Candidate (RC) for beta testers, marking what is likely the final version of the upcoming public update for compatible iPhones. The build includes all the features introduced through the iOS 26.1 beta cycle since September, such as expanded Apple Intelligence support, a new Liquid Glass appearance toggle, and more. Apple has also published the official release notes on its developer website, outlining several bug fixes and performance optimisations. Samsung Galaxy TriFold with inward folding design likely to launch in 2025

Samsung has reportedly given an early glimpse of its first tri-fold smartphone at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea. According to a report by 9to5Google, the device — dubbed the Samsung Galaxy TriFold — was showcased at the event, highlighting its unique folding design and mechanism. The company has also confirmed that it intends to launch the handset within this year. AI web browser explained: How Atlas, Comet differ from Chrome, Safari, Edge OpenAI recently introduced ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered browser built from the ground up on AI. However, it was not the first to do so. Earlier this year, Perplexity introduced Comet, which offers a similar AI-powered browsing experience. But what exactly is an AI browser, and how does it differ from traditional ones like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Apple Safari?

Apple to expand home device lineup beyond speakers in 2026 Apple is reportedly preparing a major expansion of its Home lineup, with five new devices expected to launch in 2026. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the company may introduce updates to existing products such as the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini, alongside entirely new entries — including a smart video doorbell, a home security camera, and a central smart home hub likely to be called “HomePod Touch.” Adobe Express unveils conversational AI assistant Adobe, at the Adobe MAX 2025 event, announced an AI-powered assistant for its cloud-based design platform, Adobe Express. The AI assistant introduces conversational creation and editing, allowing users to design or modify projects simply by describing what they want to see, said Adobe. As per Adobe, it brings contextual understanding of design elements, enabling people to move from concept to finished content within minutes.

ColorOS 16 review: Refinement at the forefront, plus new AI smarts and more ColorOS has evolved over the past few years, and OPPO’s latest iteration, ColorOS 16, builds on that legacy with a focus on polish, fluidity, and intelligence. Set to debut in India with the OPPO Find X9 series, this software update may not represent a complete visual overhaul, but it brings subtle refinements that enhance how users interact with their phones day to day. Adobe Firefly introduces studio-quality audio and video tools for creators At Adobe MAX 2025, the company unveiled a major expansion of its AI-powered creative suite, Adobe Firefly, adding new tools for video, audio, and image creation. The update brings new models, AI assistants, and editing tools designed to help creators. Adobe said Firefly has now evolved into a full-fledged AI creative studio — a single workspace where anyone can brainstorm, generate, and refine multimedia projects.