Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / iQOO 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 set to launch in India on November 26

iQOO 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 set to launch in India on November 26

Following China launch on October 20, iQOO 15 is on its way to India with launch set for November 26. The smartphone will boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 144Hz 2K display, and OriginOS 6 UI

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 Launch Date

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

iQOO 15 is set to launch in India on November 26, announced the Chinese smartphone brand’s India CEO Nipun Marya on X (formerly Twitter). The smartphone will debut Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface in India.
 
Amazon India has launched a microsite, revealing key specifications of the iQOO 15. As per the microsite, the iQOO 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Notably, the iQOO 15 was launched in China on October 20, and the India model is likely to retain similar specifications. 
 

iQOO 15 India launch: What to expect

iQOO 15 has been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Additionally, it will feature a Q3 computing chip for gaming. According to a report by The Mint, this chip is expected to enhance gaming performance while enabling full-scenario ray tracing and improved frame stability.

Also Read

Tech Wrap October 21

Tech Wrap Oct 21: Samsung Galaxy XR headset, Apple AI Siri delay, WhatsApp

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 debuts with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, India launch in Nov

OnePlus 15, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Vivo X300 Pro and OPPO Find X9

OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, iQOO, Xiaomi ready new flagship phones for 2025 launch

Tech Wrap October 17

Tech Wrap Oct 17: OPPO Find X9 series, Copilot in Windows 11, iQOO 15

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 to launch in November with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OriginOS 6

 
The smartphone will boast a 144Hz refresh rate display and 2K native resolution. As per The Mint, the iQOO 15 might offer 6000 nits of peak brightness. According to the Amazon microsite, it will boast an 8K single-layer vapour cooling chamber plate to keep the thermals cool during extensive gaming or multitasking.
 
The Chinese counterpart of the iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The Indian counterpart may follow the same, or be slightly different, as largely the processor remains the same.
 
iQOO 15 in China is powered by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging. The iQOO 15 in China boasts a 50MP main camera, complemented by a 50MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. As for selfies, the iQOO 15 sports a 32MP camera. The Indian variant may follow closely with the Chinese variant.

iQOO 15: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED display, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 6000 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Operating system: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP 
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging

More From This Section

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26.1 coming soon; release candidate previews new Apple iPhone features

Nothing Phone 3a Lite (Image: Nothing)

Nothing to close 2025 with Phone 3a Lite launch on Oct 29: What to expect

Adobe (Adobe)

Adobe MAX highlights: Express, Firefly, Model 5, Project Moonlight unveiled

Samsung Galaxy TriFold showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea ( Source: Dailian)

Samsung Galaxy TriFold with inward folding design likely to launch in 2025

Apple's iPad mini

Apple plans MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air and Mini with OLED displays

Topics : iQOO Chinese smartphones Qualcomm Snapdragon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon