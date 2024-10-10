Nothing OS 3.0 available in open beta for Phone (2a): Check new features

UK-based consumer technology brand Nothing has begun rolling out Android 15 update with Nothing OS 3.0 open beta. Currently available for the Phone (2a), the beta version will be rolled out for Phone (2) in November, while Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 will receive it in December. The general release is set to commence from December for all supported smartphones.

“Before its general release this December, we’re running our Open Beta testing program. This is your chance to experience Nothing OS 3.0 first, including an exclusive preview of Android 15,” said Nothing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Android 15 update in open beta offers the Phone (2a) users an early opportunity to experience the company's upcoming major update. Nothing OS 3.0 includes upgrades to the lock screen, quick settings, smart drawer, and camera enhancements, among other features. Here are the details:

Lock screen

The new lock screen customisation page, accessible by lopressing the lock screen, offers upgraded clock faces for personalised style preferences. Additionally, the expanded widget space enables users to place more widgets on their lock screen, enhancing functionality and providing quick access to information at a glance.

Smart Drawer

The new AI-powered Smart Drawer feature automatically organises apps into folders for improved organisation and easy access. For convenience, users can pin their favourite apps to the top of the app drawer, eliminating the need for scrolling and making it quicker to find what they need.

Quick Settings

The Quick Settings design has been optimised to provide a better editing experience, making adjustments more intuitive. Additionally, the widget library has been enhanced for improved usability, while updated visuals in the Settings menu offer better clarity, particularly in the Network & Internet and Bluetooth options.

Camera improvements

The camera experience will get enhancements, including faster launch speed under the camera widget for quick access. HDR scene processing time has been reduced, and portrait effects have been optimised by fine-tuning blur intensity according to face size. Additionally, camera performance in low-light environments has been improved, and the zoom slider display has been enhanced for greater usability.

Enhanced pop-up view

The new movable pop-up view enhances multi-tasking by allowing for a cleaner and more productive experience. Users can easily resize the pop-up by dragging its bottom corners and pin it to the screen edge for quick access. They can also view information without leaving their current app by swiping down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view, which can be enabled in Settings > System > Pop-up view.

Other improvements

The latest update introduces several useful features, including an auto-archive function that automatically frees up storage space without deleting apps or data. For screen recording, partial screen sharing allows users to record just an app window, enhancing both efficiency and security. The setup wizard has been updated to version 3.0 for a smoother introduction to Nothing OS, while predictive back animations have been enabled for apps that have opted in. Additionally, a new fingerprint animation with a signature dot matrix style adds a fresh touch to the user experience.