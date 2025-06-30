Microsoft integrates 1Password with Windows 11 for passkey-based sign-ins

Passkey support with 1Password
In collaboration with 1Password, Microsoft is enabling users to create and use passkeys on Windows 11 devices through the plugin credential manager. This feature is available in the latest Dev Channel build and allows passkeys to work seamlessly with Windows Hello.
Here’s how to set it up:
- Install the 1Password beta on your Windows 11 PC
- Go to Settings – Passkeys – Advanced options
- Enable the plugin credential manager
- Toggle on support and verify identity using Windows Hello (face, fingerprint, or PIN)
Other changes in Windows 11 Dev Build
Gradual rollout features include:
- Voice Access: Support for Japanese voice access has been temporarily disabled. Microsoft is addressing known issues before re-enabling it.
- Settings updates (EEA only): As introduced in Build 26200.5603, users in the European Economic Area can now manage their default browser from Settings.
- The newly set browser is automatically pinned to both the Taskbar and Start Menu
- Users can opt out by unchecking pinning options during the browser change process
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app