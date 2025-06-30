Microsoft integrates 1Password with Windows 11 for passkey-based sign-ins

Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build for the Dev Channel, introducing several new features, including enhanced support for password-less sign-ins. Among the key updates is the integration of passkey management with 1Password, the popular credential manager.

The update is part of Microsoft’s wider push to offer a more secure and user-friendly login experience by adopting passkeys, a modern alternative to passwords that relies on biometric authentication.

Passkey support with 1Password

In collaboration with 1Password, Microsoft is enabling users to create and use passkeys on Windows 11 devices through the plugin credential manager. This feature is available in the latest Dev Channel build and allows passkeys to work seamlessly with Windows Hello.